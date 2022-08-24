MURRAY — Before Tuesday night, it had been a long time since Murray High had beaten 2nd District rival Marshall County in boys soccer.
And the road between those two dates had included some bitterly disappointing outcomes. There had been last-second losses, losses in overtime and, yes, a loss in the dreaded penalty-kick shootout.
It is amazing how all of that seems to disappear when it finally goes right, and it finally did for the Tigers on their home turf at the Mallary France Soccer Complex. Two goals in the final five minutes finally broke that streak, setting off a wild celebration for a 2-0 win that not only came against the Marshals but kept the Tigers undefeated on the young season.
“They were ready to go. If there’s one game you’re going to circle on the schedule, it’s going to be Marshall and Murray-Marshall is always a fun game and this one was too,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, whose team is now 5-0 and 1-0 in district play ahead of Thursday night’s first installment of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
“But it was definitely everything I thought it would be (Rosa should know, having played in several of these contests during his days as a Marshal). I thought it would be right down to the final few minutes and we were able to stick a couple in.”
The match had been a stalemate until Murray High’s Kellen Crouch was able to claim a loose ball about 35 yards from the Marshall goal and shoveled the ball to the left side. There, in a sprint was teammate Max Rosa, who was able to gain control of the ball and launch a blast from about 25 yards.
It may have been a shot or it may have been a crossing pass. Either way, it became a problem for the Marshall defense as the ball took a few bounces, was deflected by a player or two and went into the net with 4:12 left to break the scoreless tie.
Then, after Marshall produced a few nervous moments with a couple of serious threats, a player who is fast becoming one of the most dangerous in western Kentucky struck again with his primary weapon,
Defender Gavin Harris took the ball unabated from just inside his territory, ran it to about the 30-yard mark of the Marshall zone and let fly with his deadly left-foot. The shot traveled about 40 yards and came to rest in the right side of the net with 1:20 left for the match’s final score.
Murray had command of the action through most of the first half and outshot the Marshals (4-1, 2-1) by a 6-3 count because of it. Marshall came back to put the Tigers on their heels throughout the second half, but the Tigers began gaining command, winning most of the balls the final 15 minutes. Murray High ended with a 14-11 edge in shots as keeper Pierson Kerrick made three big saves in the second half and did a very good job of claiming loose balls in the box.
Rosa emphasized the play of midfielder Dylan McCallon but the efforts of midfielder Leo DAmbrosio cannot be forgotten in this match either, as both were instrumental in winning several balls and forcing turnovers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.