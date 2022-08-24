Wyatt

Murray High Nate Wyatt (yellow jersey) battles a Marshall County player for a loose ball Tuesday evening at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Before Tuesday night, it had been a long time since Murray High had beaten 2nd District rival Marshall County in boys soccer.

And the road between those two dates had included some bitterly disappointing outcomes. There had been last-second losses, losses in overtime and, yes, a loss in the dreaded  penalty-kick shootout. 