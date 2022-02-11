CLINTON — A vengeful Murray High boys basketball team took out its frustrations on host Hickman County Thursday night, bouncing back from an upset loss to Marshall County Tuesday by trouncing the Falcons 67-43.
Forward Trey Boggess led the way for the Tigers (20-4) with 21 points as he feasted down low all night long.
“Coming off a tough district game, I was hoping to come out and not be too sluggish,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “We missed a lot of baskets early, but finally got into a rhythm and made a few. Trey started strong and Zavion (Carman) got some easy ones, as well. I’m glad we could get a win and we were able to play a lot of guys tonight.”
The Tigers led, 16-11, after the first quarter, then .used an 18-7 advantage in the second period to cruise into the locker room up 34-18, capped by a 3-pointer by guard Kobe Watson and bolstered by 15 points by Boggess. Murray High ended the third period up 53-30, including the first field goal by newcomer-guard transfer Mason Grant. The senior saw his first action in the game after transferring to the Tigers from Graves County.
“Mason is a tough competitor,” said Curtis. “He attacks the basket well. He is quickly learning our system and he will allow us to do some more things defensively.”
Carman, a sophomore center, scored a career-high 16 points.
Murray will next have the challenge of facing the First Region’s number one team, the McCracken County Mustangs, Monday night, as the Tigers look to also avenge the loss that ended their season in the regional championship game and denied them a trip to the Kentucky Sweet Sixteen.
Lady Tigers fight hard
but fall at Hickman
By
ISAAC
BOURNE
Sports Writer
CLINTON — Midway through the second quarter at Hickman County Thursday night, the Lady Tigers trailed by 10 points to the Lady Falcons
Murray High fought hard and did whittle that margin down, but it fell one point short, 32-31, as the final buzzer sounded.
“I was very proud of the way we competed down the stretch,” Head Coach Tom Foust said of his Lady Tigers. “Early in the season, I think that pressure got to us and we’d lose by double-digits, but, tonight, we truly believed we would come back and we made a good run.”
That run came right after falling behind, 16-6, in the second quarter. The Lady Tigers (4-16) outscored Hickman (6-12) by a 21-16 count in the second half, narrowly coming out without a win.
The run was bolstered by team leaders Jade Oakley and Alyssa Daughrity. In the final half, Oakley, a forward, and Daughrity, a center, combined for 14 of Murray High’s 21 points in the half as they brought their team back. Oakley finished with 12 points, while Daughrity had eight, along with 10 rebounds.
Commented
