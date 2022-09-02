CADIZ — Murray High suffered their first loss in the 2022 season, 35-34, at the hands of the Trigg County Wildcats Thursday night at Perdue Field.
A 2-point conversion attempt failed with the Tigers (2-1) trailing by one point and 3:12 left on the clock.
Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling rolled the dice and decided to call for the 2-point play, after special teams struggles earlier in the game. However, the Cats (3-0) had the play handled as junior quarterback Collin Wilson was stood up behind the line of scrimmage.
“We had missed two extra points in the game,” said Bowling. “I’m not sure why. (Junior kicker Ben Davis) is usually pretty automatic on those, and then I knew he had hurt his ankle on his kicking leg earlier. I asked ‘Can Ben kick?’ and they said ‘I don’t know, his ankle’s hurt.’ I made a choice to go for the two points there and it just didn’t work out for us. It’s one of those things where you’re the hero or the goat.”
The thrilling contest kept the fans energized all night, as the offense was abundant, with both teams combining for over 800 yards.
The scoring was started quickly by a 94-yard strike for Trigg quarterback Jacob Wease to wide receiver Jhaden Vaughn for a 7-0 lead on its second play from scrimmage.
Murray High’s Wilson would answer with a one-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds left in the opening quarter to tie the game at 7-7.
A 27-yard touchdown run for Trigg running back Kelsey Parham was again answered by Wilson, this time from four yards out, and the teams would head to halftime tied at 14-14.
Each time Trigg would score, Murray High would have an answer, as they traded two scores apiece in the third quarter, including another Wilson run from eight yards out and a one-yard score for Tigers senior running back Gage Sokolowski.
Wease would score on a one-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter, and Sokolowski would bowl over defenders to score from 31 yards with 3:12 to go to set up the ill-fated conversion attempt.
Players on both sides of the ball put up big numbers in the game.
For Murray High, Sokolowski led the Tiger rushing attack with 148 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns and Wilson added 123 yards on 19 carries with three scores. Tiger season-leading rusher junior running back Xavier Biggers was held to just 56 yards on seven carries in the game, and senior running back Jayden Curtis contributed 68 yards. Junior defensive back Kamden Hudspeth also notched his third interception of the season early in the opening quarter.
The Tigers must now turn their attention to visiting Union County next Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray. The Braves beat the Tigers 53-28 last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.