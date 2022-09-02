Murray High at Trigg

Murray High quarterback Collin Wilson rushes against Trigg County on Thursday night. The junior had 123 yards on 19 carries and three rushing touchdowns in the Tigers’ 35-34 loss to the Wildcats in Cadiz.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

CADIZ — Murray High suffered their first loss in the 2022 season, 35-34, at the hands of the Trigg County Wildcats Thursday night at Perdue Field.

A 2-point conversion attempt failed with the Tigers (2-1) trailing by one point and 3:12 left on the clock.