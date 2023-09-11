MORGANFIELD — Everything was off for Murray High Saturday night in its football contest at Union County.
Due to an officiating shortage in Region 2, the game between the two unbeaten teams had to be pushed back to Saturday instead of a traditional Friday night under-the-lights matchup. Then, the team bus missed its exit and didn’t arrive at the stadium until about an hour before kickoff. Finally, starting quarterback Collin Wilson was sick during the week and battling migraines on gameday.
The result was a forgettable 27-7 loss that sent Murray High to 3-1 on the season, while the Braves moved to 4-0 with a third straight win over the Tigers.
The Tigers’ high-scoring offense was grounded, while the Braves were able to use their running game effectively. Union quarterback Jarren Johnson, who plays much bigger than his short frame, scored all four of the Braves’ touchdowns as he proved very elusive all night.
However, in spite of all of the off-the-field distractions, the Tigers had opportunities early. Murray High caught a break on its first possession when a Braves punt returner could not field the ball and Murray High recovered the fumble near midfield. But the Union defense held the Tigers and Johnson went to work, eventually scoring from two yards for a 7-0 lead with only 10 seconds left in the opening period.
After a scoreless second quarter, Union pushed its lead to two possessions early in the third when Johnson went 20 yards to make the score 14-0 with 9:55 left.
Murray High could not move the ball, giving the Braves opportunities to use the run game, which they were happy to do. Johnson added another touchdown run, this time from eight yards out, that gave the Braves a 21-0 lead only 35 seconds into the fourth quarter and added his last scoring run at the 6:21 mark that left Union in total command, up 27-0.
Wilson had a hard time connecting with his receivers for most of the night but found a spark late when he found running back Kainoa Olive on a post pattern down the middle as Olive made a one-handed grab before running over a defender on his way to inside the 5-yard line. Olive would then break up the shutout on a shovel pass from Wilson with 1:45 left in the game.
Murray High then recovered an onside kick and marched down the field to threaten inside the red zone again, but Wilson would get sacked on fourth down, ending whatever chances the Tigers had for a late rally.
That also was a theme for the game as the Braves defense kept the Tigers uncomfortable all night long, which is something the Tigers had yet to deal with in the 2023 season.
“I think the greatest thing in the world is adversity,” said Tiger Head Coach Melvin Cunningham. “If we’re going to let the fact that we got here an hour past when we thought we were going to arrive affect us, that’s poor on my part as a football coach. I have to do a better job of making sure that we’re comfortable being uncomfortable. Obviously, I didn’t so I’ve got to do a better job. We can’t come out here and not execute, and that’s what we did.”
Cunningham was still proud of his defensive effort on the night, however, placing most of the blame on the other side of the ball.
“Let’s just be honest,” said Cunningham. “That defense played well enough to win. They were on the field the whole game. When you’re on the field the whole game, you’re going to give up. They ended up just wearing us out. We didn’t help the defense at all offensively. We were just bad.”
