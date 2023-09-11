Olive at Union

Murray High running back Kainoa Olive receives blocking help from teammate Jeremiah Jones on a play Saturday night against Union County at Morganfield.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MORGANFIELD — Everything was off for Murray High Saturday night in its football contest at Union County.

Due to an officiating shortage in Region 2, the game between the two unbeaten teams had to be pushed back to Saturday instead of a traditional Friday night under-the-lights matchup. Then, the team bus missed its exit and didn’t arrive at the stadium until about an hour before kickoff. Finally, starting quarterback Collin Wilson was sick during the week and battling migraines on gameday.  