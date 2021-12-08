MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers hit the shots when it mattered, as they overcame a four-point deficit in the final quarter to beat the defending Region 3 champion Muhlenberg County Mustangs, 59-54, Tuesday night in the season’s home opener at Taylor Gym.
Junior guard Grant Whitaker made key baskets at crucial times for Murray High, as he paced the Tigers (2-0) with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists. Sophomore center Lincoln English recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds and senior forward Trey Boggess scored 11 points with seven rebounds.
Newcomer Caleb Gill hit his first four free throws as a Tiger in the final 20 seconds of the game as the Mustangs (1-2) tried to stop the clock to give themselves a chance to catch up.
With 20.4 seconds left, Gill stepped up to the line for the first time and swished a pair of freebies to put Murray High up by five at 57-52. A Mustang basket a few seconds later cut the lead to within one possession at 57-54, then they fouled Gill a second time to stop the clock and, like an instant replay, he dropped two more charity tosses through the basket to put Muhlenberg away.
“I was just coming off an injury in football,” said Gill. “I didn’t want to force anything, just play my role, and buy time for me to step up and hit my free throws and I did it. It feels good.”
Boggess and English also came up big at the line just before Gill’s heroics.
Two free throws for Boggess cut Muhlenberg’s lead to one, at 51-50 with 2:25 left in the game. And, after missing the front end of a 1-and-1 shortly after that, English made amends as he stepped to the line and calmly sank two shots to give the Tigers the 52-51 lead 35 seconds later. Murray High never relinquished the lead after that.
“I was just thinking that I left the first one short,” said English. “I wanted to make sure I came up and knocked those two down. Make sure I use my legs on them and knock them down to give us some momentum.”
The Mustangs started the game hot offensively and scorched the Tigers for 21 first-quarter points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 3-for-5 from behind the 3-point line, to take a 21-14 lead at the end of the period.
The Tigers would tighten up their half-court defense in the second quarter and wake up offensively, sparked by freshman Kobe Watson’s four points and Gill’s first-career field goal to excite the Tiger bench and fire up The Dawg Pound in the stands. Murray High outscored Muhlenberg 19-10 to take a 33-31 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“The physicality of the game,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis when asked about what happened early. “We talked about that. They made some shots. For some reason, we were out of place on a couple of plays that we had practiced on, but the guys figured it out and, in the second quarter, we held them to 10 points, as opposed to 21 in the first quarter, so we were really excited about that at halftime.”
The Mustangs used an 11-0 run to end the third quarter and turn a seven-point, 40-33 deficit into a 44-40 lead heading into the final period of play.
The Tiger drought was ended on a steal and layup by Gill with 7:10 left to play sparked the crowd again, and Murray would outscore Muhlenberg 19-10 the rest of the way, helped by a big and-1 by a driving Whitaker to break a 52-52 tie, with just under a minute left.
Murray shot 51% from the field, despite an off-night from behind the 3-point arc. The Tigers only hit 2-of-11 from long range, but managed a respectable 70% from the charity stripe, on 17-of-24 attempts.
Gill finished with eight points, Watson had four points, Drew May also had three points and three assists and Collin Wilson had three points for the Tigers.
