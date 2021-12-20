MURRAY — The first quarter of Friday night’s Murray Bank Crosstown Classic boys basketball clash between rivals Calloway County and Murray High was rather strange for a fan.
It is not often that two teams who engage in playing at a break-neck pace are able to do without making at least one turnover. Yet, after eight minutes of feverish action on the floor of the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus, that is exactly what had happened as Calloway headed to the second quarter with a one-point lead.
Then, the Murray High defense took over. The Tigers forced turnovers on the Lakers’ first three possessions of the second quarter to take a lead they would not relinquish as they turned a tight contest into a fairly easy 61-48 win that kept them undefeated on the season at 5-0 while moving to 2-0 in 4th District play.
“We wanted to play defense as solid as we could and maybe, if we got some turnovers, we could capitalize off of those,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis, whose team trailed 13-12 after the first quarter. “And I thought both teams played well in the first quarter. Our guys were gassed (as both teams looked to push the ball into front court). Their guys were gassed, but we still wanted to get the ball up and down the court a little bit because that’s when we’re at our best, when we are in transition.”
Murray High was able to establish that transition game in a big way in the second eight minutes. Forward Trey Boggess gave the Tigers the lead for good with a 3-pointer off a turnover, followed by an inside basket from forward Lincoln English off another turnover. Yet another turnover led to a Zavion Carman score and a 19-13 lead.
Reserve guard Caleb Gill then turned another Laker miscue into a basket, followed by a Boggess layup off a missed shot at the other end. Murray High would go on to take a 33-23 lead into the halftime break. The Tigers then scored the first six points of the third quarter to push the lead to 39-23 on a Boggess follow score as the Lakers (3-3, 0-1 in the district) began resorting to outside shots in an attempt to cut the lead quickly.
The Lakers hit some, but not nearly enough to undo the earlier damage.
“We had three straight turnovers in that second quarter and had five for that entire quarter. That, in my opinion, was really the ballgame because we never really recovered from that after that stretch,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver. “We also didn’t do a good job of getting back (against Murray High’s transition). They got some open looks and turned our turnovers into layups.”
Boggess led the Tiger attack with a game-high 17 points, while guard Grant Whitaker had 14 points. Calloway was led by forward Jonah Butler’s 12 points, while guard Zach Hudgin contributed 10.
