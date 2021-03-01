CLINTON – With a two-point lead and a chance to go up by three points in regulation, the Murray High Tigers failed to convert the back end of two free throw shots with 11 seconds left, and the Clinton County Bulldogs were able to convert with less than two seconds left to force overtime, then the Bulldogs (16-2) outscored the Tigers (11-6) 18-4 in the extra period to end the Tigers’ run in the All “A” Classic Tournament.
Led by junior guard Blake Melton’s 17 second half points, the Bulldogs were able to come from six points down with 0:45 left in the final period and force the overtime. Melton hit a long 3-pointer, only his 10th on the year, and cut the Tiger lead in half. The Tigers then missed the front-end of a one-and-one and with 21.3 seconds left, Melton struck again, this time in the lane to cut the Tiger lead to just one point. Sophomore guard Grant Whitaker then sank the first free throw attempt after getting fouled, but missed the second, which led to Bulldog junior guard Nick Delk’s heroics, tying the game after banking in a shot with 1.9 seconds. From that point in the game, the momentum had switched completely to the hometown Bulldogs. They limited Murray to just one field goal, Gabe Taylor’s fifth 3-pointer of the night, and ran the Tigers out of the gym for the rest of the game.
The first quarter ended with Murray in control 16-10, after Taylor hit his first two 3-pointers and junior forward Trey Boggess grabbed four rebounds to go along with his four points. The Tigers were 6-for-11 from the floor and everything was going their way.
The Bulldogs outscored Murray 13-8 in the second quarter, behind Delk’s eight points on four-for-four shooting from the floor. Junior guard Charqwan McCallister pitched in six points to lead the Tigers in the quarter and the teams headed to the locker room with the Tigers up by one point, 24-23.
Murray exploded for 20 points to start the second half, but their defense also allowed Clinton County to score 18 of their own, to keep the game close heading into the fourth quarter. Boggess and Taylor each contributed two more 3-pointers for the Tigers.
Clinton County outscored Murray 11-8 in the final period of regulation. Whitaker and Boggess were only able to net one field goal apiece in the quarter for the Tigers as they just simply couldn’t put the Bulldogs away when they had the chance late.
“We missed some assignments and could not score in overtime,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “We tried to trap and they beat us and made layups. We took outside shots and didn’t make them. I’m proud of the team’s effort and we just didn’t make the necessary plays to finish it out tonight. Qwannie had a good night on the defensive end which allowed us to get into a rhythm, but we could not sustain that the entire game. We have to be better at finishing games up in the final minutes.”
The Tigers were led in scoring with Whitaker’s 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Taylor’s 15 points and one assist on 5-for-12 from 3-point range. Boggess had 12 points, eight boards and three assists, while McCallister also had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Senior forward Dijon Miles had two points and five rebounds for the Tigers.
The quarterfinal loss ends the run in the All “A” Classic Tournament for the season which saw the Tigers capture the tournament regional championship in Mayfield in January. The second Crosstown Classic rivalry matchup is next up for the Tigers against Calloway County. The two local rivals square off Monday, March 1, at 7p.m. in Jeffrey Gymnasium, which will see the Lakers trying to avenge their earlier in the season 73-50 defeat to the Tigers at Taylor Gymnasium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.