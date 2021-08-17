McKENZIE, Tenn. — Murray High started its football preseason contest Friday night with Stewart County (Tennessee) in about as strong a way as first-year Head Coach Darren Bowling could have hoped.
The Tigers stuffed the Rebels on their first possession of the game’s first possession. Then, Murray High promptly got a 35-yard scoring run from Kainoa Olive to take an early lead, However, it was then that the Rebels proved why they have become a program to watch in the Volunteer State as they scored on two long pass places and held the Tigers in check the remainder of the two-quarter contest that was part of the Tennessee/Kentucky Shootout at Bethel University.
“We got better and we showed improvement,” said Bowling, who is in his first season with the Tigers after accepting the head coaching position in late June. “We’re in the entrance stage with this right now and the biggest thing for us is to get better every day. I think camp (in mid-July) was real good (for familiarizing him with the players). You learn a lot about each other like that but, at the same time, they’re having to learn a whole new system and everything they’re learning is something new to them and it’s just going to take some time.”
Bowling said that after Murray High started so well,, some of the kinks in learning a new system began to appear. He said there were misreads on both sides of the ball that allowed the Rebels to gain the advantage.
“I’m not blaming the kids for those,” he said. “Everybody’s got to be on the same page and it’s my job to make sure they’re on the same page. But Stewart’s been pretty good the last couple of years and I believe they made the (quarterfinals of the Tennessee state playoffs) last year. I don’t mind seeing a good football team because it makes you better.”
The Tigers were to have opened their season this Friday against Crittenden County but that game is off due to the Rockets being in COVID-19 protocol. However, Bowling said efforts are continuing for finding a last-minute replacement.
