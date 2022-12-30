GATLINBURG, Tenn. — In their second game of the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic, the Murray High Tigers continued their recent woes Thursday afternoon, falling to LaRue County, 69-54.

The shorthanded Tigers (5-7) were hoping to use this getaway to gain some momentum from a recent skid, mostly due to the injury bug, but came up short. The Hawks (7-5) jumped out to an early advantage, leading 19-12 after the first quarter. 