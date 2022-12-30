GATLINBURG, Tenn. — In their second game of the Smoky Mountain Winter Classic, the Murray High Tigers continued their recent woes Thursday afternoon, falling to LaRue County, 69-54.
The shorthanded Tigers (5-7) were hoping to use this getaway to gain some momentum from a recent skid, mostly due to the injury bug, but came up short. The Hawks (7-5) jumped out to an early advantage, leading 19-12 after the first quarter.
Guard Kobe Watson’s five points in the second quarter kept the Tigers in the game as LaRue held a 31-22 halftime lead. But a 24-point offensive explosion from the Hawks in the third quarter helped them start to pull away, thanks to 17 points from Hawks guard Daniel Allen.
Murray High has now lost six of its last seven games and seven of its last nine.
Allen’s 25 points led all scorers, while forward Lincoln English’s double-double paced the Tigers with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Collin Wilson and Watson each had 10 points, while guard Drew May pitched in seven with four assists.
“Tough loss against a really good team,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “We have to find a way when games are close to execute and make some winning plays in order to keep games within reach and not have to play catch up. Back to work (today).”
The Tigers will finish up their stay in the Smoky Mountains this morning as they will face East Jackson (Georgia) in a game set for a tipoff at 9 a.m. Central before returning home to face Region 1 foe Graves County on Tuesday at the Eagles Nest in Mayfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.