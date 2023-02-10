MURRAY — Behind one of their best offensive efforts of the season, the Murray High Tigers downed a very good Camden Central (Tenn,) Lions team by the score of 81-55 Thursday night at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
The win was made possible, in large part, thanks to lights-out, long-range shooting from junior guard Collin Wilson and sophomore Kobe Watson. The duo combined for 34 points, 17 each, on a combined 8-for-9 shooting behind the 3-point line.
The Tigers (15-8) hounded the Lions (22-7) relentlessly. They used their bulk to push the visitors around down low and utilized multiple backdoor cuts early for junior center Zavion Carman to take a 21-12 lead in the 1st quarter. Murray High was 80% on 8-for-10 from the floor in the opening frame, with Watson doing the majority of the damage from outside, on 3-for-4 shooting beyond the arc.
“I told the guys that (Camden) have six seniors and they’re a 22-6 team. They’ve won quite a few games,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “But I knew our style of play would be different for them, so we were expecting to come out and try to do some things to them tonight.
“Credit to our guys, lifting a lot of weights, getting strong, maintaining their strength and it helps us out on the court.”
The next eight minutes were more of the same, as Murray High outscored Camden 19-11, this time on 6-for-9 field-goal shooting, with three of those six baskets coming from Wilson on 3-pointers. The Tigers took a commanding 40-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Lions started gaining some momentum in the third period as senior guard Kaden Story scored 10 of his team-high 20 points in the period as he tried to will the Lions back in game on quick-hitting drives and a plethora of moves to get by Tiger defenders.
With that performance, Story eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his high school career, which Murray High public address announcer Michael Robinson acknowledged after the game over the PA system for the benefit of the many Lions fans that made the week-night trip.
In the meantime, Camden was able to outscore Murray 22-18 in the third period, but still found itself trailing by 13 at the end of the quarter.
Quickly, though, the Tigers re-established firm control of the game as they went on a big scoring burst to put the game away early in the fourth quarter.
With the game now under control, Curtis went to his bench, and his reserves did not disappoint the hometown crowd in the final minutes of the game. The Tigers outscored a spent Lions squad, 23-10, in the final period, thanks to senior guard Grant Whitaker’s five points, as he nearly earned a triple-double in the game, finishing with 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.
Murray High has been playing some of its best basketball coming down the final stretch of the season, as they have now won 10 of their last 11 games, but Camden had been playing even better as of late, as they came to town riding an 11-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 3.
Murray High hits the road tonight, as they resume 4th District play and travel to Briensburg to face the Christian Fellowship Eagles and try to stay in the hunt for the regular season district championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.