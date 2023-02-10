Whitaker vs. Camden

Murray High guard Grant Whitaker soars for two of his 10 points in the Tigers’ 81-56 win over Camden Central (Tenn.) Tuesday night in Taylor Gymnasium. The senior was almost bagged a triple-double, as he finished with 10 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Behind one of their best offensive efforts of the season, the Murray High Tigers downed a very good Camden Central (Tenn,) Lions team by the score of 81-55 Thursday night at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.

The win was made possible, in large part, thanks to lights-out, long-range shooting from junior guard Collin Wilson and sophomore Kobe Watson. The duo combined for 34 points, 17 each, on a combined 8-for-9 shooting behind the 3-point line.

