MURRAY – Murray High Tigers fifth-year Head Coach Dior Curtis was named the 2022 Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Boys Coach of the Year in Region 1 several days ago.
Curtis guided his Tiger squad to a 21-5 record in the regular season, as well as another Kentucky All “A” Region 1 title.
He currently has his team in the Region 1 Tournament semifinals, just two wins away from Murray High’s first trip to the Kentucky Sweet 16 since 2016.
“I am blessed to even be mentioned for this award,” said Curtis. “Winning the Coach of the Year for the (Region 1) is a great achievement with so many great coaches in our region. All of the credit goes to my great assistants and my players. Matt McMain and Malik Idlette work hard to make sure my job as head coach is as simple as possible.”
Curtis has compiled a 93-52 record at Murray, including rebounding from a 14-18 rookie campaign on the sidelines to records of 16-13, 23-7, 17-8 and 23-6 overall so far this year.
“When I officially got hired, I was excited to get the opportunity to lead such a great program,” said Curtis. “Murray has a lot of great tradition and I love coaching the young men in our program and trying to make a difference in their lives both on and off the court. I get to see kids grow through our program and I love to see them develop into productive young men.”
Murray High has been the among the state leaders in numerous statistical categories this season, including team defense and average margin of victory, as well as spending the majority of the season in the top 25 of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Ratings Percentage Index (RPI).
Besides his current staff, Curtis also gives credit to numerous individuals that influenced him as a player and coach.
“I have been very fortunate to learn the game from many great men,” said Curtis. “As a young man growing up in Memphis, I learned a lot from my coaches that coached me as a player and adapted what fits my personality. Coach Harold Smith, Troy Stanton, and the Legendary Jerry Johnson were people in my early stages. As an assistant in Murray, I learned from former Tiger coaches Dan Hudson, David Fields, Joey Adair and Bart Flener. I also got a chance to sit down and learn from current Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner. They still allow me to pick their brains to better myself and my teams.”
“As a coach, I want to continue to grow so I can help my players be the best versions of themselves. I am fortunate to coach at such a great school with very supportive administrators and staff.”
