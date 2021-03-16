MURRAY – Determined to bring the 4th District title back to Tiger Town, Murray High left no doubt who was bringing the hardware home Monday night, as they handled the Marshall County Marshals from start to finish, winning 61-46.
With four players scoring in double-figures, Murray High (14-7) was led once again by sophomore guard Grant Whitaker’s 19 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor. The Tigers’ defense was just as impressive as they held Marshall’s prolific-scoring senior point guard Zion Harmon to just two first half points and 11 in the game, half of his 22.9 points per game average.
The combination of a ferocious start for the Tigers on both ends of the floor and Harmon picking up two quick fouls in the first quarter had the Marshals (10-7) on their heels. Marshall also was uncharacteristically missing shots that they had would sink, which was not the case in its two victories over Murray High this season. Almost all of the Tigers were getting to the rim at will all night long, as they 15-4 at the end of one quarter. Five players would score for Murray High in the quarter.
Murray High’s lead would balloon to 16 points three different times in the second quarter as the Marshals had no answer for the Tigers’ intensity, especially with Harmon relegated back to the bench after picking up foul number three early in the period. Junior forward Trey Boggess would sink two 3-pointers for Murray High on his way to 12 total points and nine rebounds in the game, as five different Tigers scored and provided the balance offensive attack that kept Marshall guessing as to where the offense would come from next. Murray High took a 33-17 lead into halftime as junior point guard Charqwan McCallister easily drove through the Marshals defense to lay the ball in just before the halftime buzzer for two of his 12 points.
McCallister also showed off his impressive passing repertoire with five assists in the game via behind-the-back and no-look drop-off dimes that his teammates capitalized on.
Marshall would come out of the halftime break with a little more intensity and fire in its play, and threatened to make a game of it in the third quarter. Harmon started to heat up, scoring seven points in the quarter, but the Marshals just could not get their deep ball to drop consistently as they had in the earlier matchups. Marshall hit just 5-of-14 on the night from long range.
The Marshals would get as close as 11 points — 37-26 — on a Harmon jumper late in the third, but just couldn’t get over that hump as the Tigers always had an answer. Murray High led 43-29 at the end of the quarter, thanks to Whitaker’s six points on 3-for-3 shooting and four boards for Boggess in the segment.
The Tigers pulled away as the final quarter played on, extending the lead to as much as 20 points with 1:08 remaining, before closing out the title game 61-46, also thanks to freshman center Zavion Carman’s six points in the period, and 11 points overall, on a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor on the night and senior guard Gabe Taylor’s seven points in the game.
“I was proud of our guys’ performance tonight,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “They were really hyped up about this game. It’s the championship game on a college court and not many people get a chance to do that. I told them the first three minutes were very important for us and we came out like gangbusters and played well.”
Murray High will turn its attention now to the Region 1 Tournament this weekend at the CFSB Center, with the draw being held on Wednesday.
