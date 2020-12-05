MURRAY- With yet another impressive defensive performance, the Murray High Tigers won the Region I Championship by beating the Owensboro Catholic Aces 28-7 at Ty Holland Stadium Friday night. The hometown Tigers thoroughly dominated the Aces in the trenches on both sides of the ball and ran themselves all the way to the state semifinals next Friday, for the first time in six years.
“Super-proud of our defense tonight,” said Tiger's Head Coach Keith Hodge. “They played extremely well tonight other than one play, and in the third round of the playoffs that’s huge. We’ve got to build on that. One of the keys to the playoffs is field position and we capitalized on that tonight.”
It took the defense 1:39 to set the tone for the night by immediately forcing the visitors into a quick three-and-out on their first possession. After a shanked punt, the Tiger offense capitalized off the good field position and ran the ball six times from the Owensboro Catholic 44-yard line and scored on a one-yard quarterback keeper by junior Rowdy Sokolowski at 7:50 in the first quarter. With the PAT kick, the Tigers jumped out in front with the 7-0 lead.
The next drive for the Aces was almost an instant replay of the first, three-and-out, and a short, shanked punt, which created great field position for the Tigers. Murray then turned the ball over for the only time on the night when Sokolowski was intercepted at the OCHS 16-yard line, however, the Aces couldn’t capitalize, and after only five offensive plays, punted back to the Tigers.
Just needing to grind out the clock in the second half, the Tigers running attack did just that. It ate up over eight minutes of available comeback time for OCHS, on the legs of senior running back Brendan Dahncke. He led the rushing offense with 135 yards on 14 carries, good for 9.6 YPC, and the game-icing, 13-yard touchdown with 7:22 left in the third quarter. McCallister contributed to a significant amount of the ball and clock management on the night, as he secured the ball all night long, rushed for 45 yards on the ground and a score, and was the leading receiver with 78 yards and the aforementioned TD catch. All three of the Tiger rushing leaders crossed the goal line on the ground with the ball and led the Tigers to the final score of 28-7.
Through the air, Sokolowski was an efficient 5/10 for 85 yards, one passing TD and the interception, however, he didn’t force things to happen in the passing game and trusted the rushing attack.
The fumblitis that has plagued the Tigers for much of the season, and last week especially, must have stayed in Mayfield after last week, as Murray held on to the ball better and never coughed it up to the Aces, which was a big concern for the coaching staff coming into the game.
When asked about their approach to ball-security in practice this week, Hodge was adamant that it was a focal point.
“One-hundred percent,” said Hodge. “It’s been our Achille’s Heel right now and we did a lot of things in practice to focus on that. We can’t be complacent, and we can’t relax. We have to protect the football this time of year.”
Owensboro Catholic entered the game scoring 30.8 PPG, and left Ty Holland with only seven points on the scoreboard. Tiger Defensive Coordinator Clayton Morris was proud of his squad.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” said Morris. “I thought we responded well. We set the edge well all night, they wanted to get outside, but we set the edge.”
Hodge echoed those sentiments about how proud he was of his team after the game, but emphasized that they’re not finished.
“I love our mindset. It’s been great in the playoffs. We’ve been battle-tested and super proud of how we’ve been playing.”
And playing they still are and traveling as well. The Tigers will journey to Lexington next Friday night to face Lexington Christian (9-1), who defeated Metcalfe County 43-13 Friday night on the other side of Murray’s quarterfinal bracket.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
