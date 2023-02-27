MURRAY — Defending Region 1 boys basketball champion Murray High learned Saturday who it will face this week in the CFSB Region 1 Tournament. 

In a drawing at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium/Howard Beth Court on the Marshall County High School campus in Draffenville, the 4th District champions drew 2nd District runner-up Paducah Tilghman. That will be the lead-off game of the boys’ side of the tournament, tipping off at 6 Wednesday night as the Tigers begin play in their hometown of Murray on the court of the CFSB Center at Murray State University. 

