MURRAY — Defending Region 1 boys basketball champion Murray High learned Saturday who it will face this week in the CFSB Region 1 Tournament.
In a drawing at Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium/Howard Beth Court on the Marshall County High School campus in Draffenville, the 4th District champions drew 2nd District runner-up Paducah Tilghman. That will be the lead-off game of the boys’ side of the tournament, tipping off at 6 Wednesday night as the Tigers begin play in their hometown of Murray on the court of the CFSB Center at Murray State University.
Murray High (21-8) and Tilghman (21-10) have not met this season. They were to have played in late January, but wintry weather canceled that contest that was scheduled to have been played in Murray.
This now will become a rematch of last year’s regional semifinals in which the Tigers shredded the Blue Tornado by a score of 64-34. That was before the Tigers ended McCracken County’s two-year reign atop the region with a win over the Mustangs in the title game, thus becoming the first Region 1 team to defeat McCracken in either a regular-season or postseason game in that time frame.
Murray High enters this week’s play having won 16 of its last 17 games, including Thursday’s 60-57 win over Marshall in the title game of the 4th District Tournament at Draffenville. Tilghman will come to Murray State after falling, 53-42, to McCracken in the 2nd District Tournament title game last week on the Mustangs’ home floor in Paducah.
Tilghman is dangerous, though, as its two wins in the past month over a good Marshall team show. The Tornado also played last year’s state runner-up, Warren Central, to a nine-point game in Bowling Green and also beat a Massac County (Ill.) team that is still competing in the Illinois Class 2A state playoffs by 21 points in Paducah.
