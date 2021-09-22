MURRAY — Tuesday’s 2nd District boys soccer match between host Murray High and Graves County definitely had the feel of the postseason,
With a chance to stay opposite No, 1 seed Marshall County in the upcoming district tournament, both teams were launching shots at one another that were worthy of a heavyweight boxing title fight. After falling behind 1-0, the visiting Eagles scored three straight goals and seemed to have command of things until the Tigers punched back, scoring two straight times of their own to tie the match at 3-3.
And then Mother Nature said, “That’s it for today.”
First, a clap of thunder announced the presence of an approaching thunderstorm, clearing the field with 16:27 remaining before halftime. Then, the skies opened, and the rain followed was enough for officials to decide that this match, as well as the girls contest that was to have been played in the nightcap, would have to wait for another day.
However, Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa seemed to be taking everything in stride.
“Anytime you have six goals in the first 15 minutes of a match, you know something strange is going on,” Rosa said of the fast start by both teams. “It was pretty crazy. There are just some games that you look back on from over the years and you end up saying, ‘Wow! That was weird!’ This is one of those.”
Sensing the match had a chance to become altered by the weather, officials decided that the 5:30 p.m. start time for the boys match needed to be earlier, so it was moved up to 5:15. As everyone now knows, not even that was early enough to beat the storms.
However, before that stoppage came, the crowd at the Mallary France Soccer Complex was treated to some high-scoring play. Senior midfielder Chase Renick had the first two goals for the Tigers, both on bullet shots from out front. The first, which put Murray High (9-6-1) up 1-0, came courtesy of a pass from senior forward Caden Cain,while a good outlet pass from freshman forward Max Rosa created the second scoring chance that cut Graves’ lead to 3-2. Senior midfielder Trey Boggess had the tying score on a pass from defenseman classmate Wesley McCuiston in which he ended up traveling into the net after the ball eluded the Graves keeper.
Murray High seemed to have some issues with its back line as the Eagles (5-7-1) were able to score all three of their goals on plays where forwards capitalized on long passes. That seemed to be handled, though, enabling the Tigers to respond quickly.
The weather also meant that the Senior Night festivities that were planned for between matches were, for now, also put on hold. Those festivities also would have preceded the evening’s second match, a girls contest between the No. 2 Lady Eagles and No. 3 Lady Tigers.
It also was a highly-anticipated rematch of a contest earlier this season in Mayfield, won by Graves in overtime.
“I was looking forward to it, but I also know that (Graves) was too because one of my best friends coaches their team,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor.
Murray High Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield said Tuesday that it is not known when these matches will be rescheduled. She said, with the boys match, she is pretty certain that no resumption date will be found the rest of this week, but she said that it is not out of the realm of possibility for the girls.
