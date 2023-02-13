Carman vs. CFS

Murray High forward Zavion Carman scores two of his 10 points in the Tigers’ 84-39 win over Christian Fellowship in Draffenville Friday Night. The Tigers assured themselves the top seed in the 4th District Tournament with the victory.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

BRIENSBURG —There was a two-part scenario the Murray High boys’ basketball team needed Friday night in order to secure the 4th District’s top seed in the postseason, one of which was in their hands, the other was not.

First and foremost, the Tigers needed to go on the road to defeat Christian Fellowship, which they did, 84-39, with the game never really in doubt. Fourteen different Tigers (16-8, 4-2) scored a basket in the game and three managed double-figure scoring in the win over the Eagles (6-18, 0-6).

Tags

Recommended for you