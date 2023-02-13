BRIENSBURG —There was a two-part scenario the Murray High boys’ basketball team needed Friday night in order to secure the 4th District’s top seed in the postseason, one of which was in their hands, the other was not.
First and foremost, the Tigers needed to go on the road to defeat Christian Fellowship, which they did, 84-39, with the game never really in doubt. Fourteen different Tigers (16-8, 4-2) scored a basket in the game and three managed double-figure scoring in the win over the Eagles (6-18, 0-6).
“I thought we played well,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis, whose team won their 11th game in their last 12 attempts. “We came out with intensity. Our defense was really good, we finished at the rim, and we continued to shoot the ball well.”
Murray High raced from the gate, leading 31-6 at the end of the opening quarter. Eight points from junior center Zavion Carman spearheaded that effort.
The second quarter was more of the same, as the Eagles struggled to counter Murray’s size and athleticism. Junior forward Lincoln English paced Murray with six points and Head Coach Dior Curtis started going down his bench as the Tigers led 51-19 at halftime.
Every Tiger player on the roster notched an offensive statistic in the game as Murray High ended 26-for-35 from the field. Senior guard Grant Whitaker’s team-high 11 points led the way and helped him creep within five points of the Murray High all-time career-scoring mark of 1,859 points, as he now sits at 1,854.
It could be that the most suspenseful part of the night for Tiger fans came after the win. As the CFS gym started to empty, remaining Tiger fans were still on the bleachers, glued to their phones to track the end of the Calloway County-Marshall County game unfolding about a mile north on U.S 68 in Draffenville.
In order to secure the top-seed in the postseason district tournament, Murray High needed the Marshals to beat the Lakers, which they did 76-67.
Seeding was extremely important this season, because the top-seeded team gets to face CFS in the first round of the district tournament. Considering all three of the other 4th teams have beaten CFS by an average of 38.2 points per game, the top-seed is highly favored to win the opening-round game, advance to the district tourney title game and automatically advance to the CFSB Region 1 Tournament at Murray State.
