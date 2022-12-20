Carman block

Murray High center Zavion Carman blocks a shot by Mayfield’s Sam Stone in the Tigers’ 57-39 victory over the Cardinals in Taylor Gymnasium Monday night. The junior had a double-double with 10 points and an impressive 19 rebounds.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — On the back of a tremendous third quarter defensive performance and their junior center Zavion Carman’s rebounding, the Murray High Tigers were able to pull away late and soundly beat the visiting Mayfield Cardinals, 57-39, Monday night in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, also ending a three-game slide. 

The victory also gave Tiger sixth-year Head Coach Dior Curtis his 100th career coaching win on the Murray High sidelines.