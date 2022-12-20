MURRAY — On the back of a tremendous third quarter defensive performance and their junior center Zavion Carman’s rebounding, the Murray High Tigers were able to pull away late and soundly beat the visiting Mayfield Cardinals, 57-39, Monday night in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court, also ending a three-game slide.
The victory also gave Tiger sixth-year Head Coach Dior Curtis his 100th career coaching win on the Murray High sidelines.
If not for a long 3-pointer from Carman at the buzzer against Muhlenberg County ten days ago, Murray High (5-4) could have possibly been in the middle of a five-game losing streak, but because it escaped there with a win, it had managed to limp to winning only one of their last five games.
So, a victory over Region 1 foe Mayfield (5-2), which had beaten 4th District leader Marshall County over the weekend, Monday night was crucial to getting back to the Tigers returning to their early-season form.
Juniors Drew May and Lincoln English sparked the Tigers early, each scoring four points in the first quarter, supplemented by Carman’s six rebounds, to stay within one point of the Cardinals, as the period ended 11-10.
May would lead the Tigers in scoring again in the second quarter with another four points, but the Tiger offense could only muster nine points total in the period and found themselves trailing 22-19 heading into the locker room at the half.
The third quarter was a different story after Tiger sophomore guard Kobe Watson drained a 3-pointer to start the Tiger rally. Their defensive intensity cranked up and held the Cardinals to only four points in the period. Carman hauled in another eight rebounds in the quarter and Watson scored seven points.
The fourth quarter was when the Tigers turned it on offensively, outscoring the Cardinals 22-13, thanks in part to Carman’s six points and 4-for-5 effort from the free throw line.
“Defensively, we just focused on our keys, keeping guys in front of us, to not let guys go to their strengths” said Curtis. “And rebounding the ball, in the first half, 11 of their 22 points were off offensive rebounds, so that was our focus in the second half.”
Carman’s 19 rebounds and 10 points gave him another double-double on the year, his third this season.
“He could have had 23,” said a smiling Curtis. “But Zavion is huge for us. He does a lot of really good things, a huge part of our team. He made some huge free throws down the stretch to keep us in the lead. I love coaching him and the guys love playing with him.”
Watson and May led the scoring for Murray, both with 13 on the night. Junior guard Collin Wilson had nine points and junior forward English finished with a solid performance, totaling seven points, six rebounds and four assists.
Senior forward Kameron Murphy also hit a huge 3-pointer near the end of the third quarter to fire up the crowd and put the Tigers up by eight, and sophomore guard Jeremiah Jones added two points early.
