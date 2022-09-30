FORT CAMPBELL — Murray High headed to the United States Army Base at Fort Campbell Friday night hoping to end a three-game losing skid in a season that can still become quite successful.

Fort Campbell represented a Class 2A 1st District opponent, meaning a win would begin the district part of the schedule at 1-0. That is exactly what happened as the Tigers took charge early, then did what they had not done in the past three games, close the deal in a 49-0 knockout win that required a running clock about midway through the third quarter.