FORT CAMPBELL — Murray High headed to the United States Army Base at Fort Campbell Friday night hoping to end a three-game losing skid in a season that can still become quite successful.
Fort Campbell represented a Class 2A 1st District opponent, meaning a win would begin the district part of the schedule at 1-0. That is exactly what happened as the Tigers took charge early, then did what they had not done in the past three games, close the deal in a 49-0 knockout win that required a running clock about midway through the third quarter.
The Tigers (3-3 overall, 1-0 in district play) exploded from the starting gate, scoring less than a minute into the game on a 24-yard pass from quarterback Collin Wilson to B-back Xavier Biggers. With 8:17 remaining in the opening quarter, B-back Kainoa Olive zipped 21 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead, then Biggers made it 21-0 with a 14-yard run with a little more than a minute still left in the opening quarter.
This was an improvement for the host Falcons (2-4, 0-2 in district play) from last year’s game in Murray in which a running clock was in effect before the first quarter even ended as the Tigers won that night by the score of 64-6. Thing were not quite as lopsided a year later, but A-back Gage Sokolowski still made it 28-0 with a 45-yard scoring run a little more than a minute into the second quarter.
That was how things stood at halftime, but the Tigers quickly put the game away in the third stanza. Biggers added an 11-yard run, then the Tigers converted a Falcon fumble into a 10-yard scoring pass from Wilson to Biggers with about six minutes left for the knockout shot at 42-0.
Wilson then threw his third TD pass of the night, a 23-yard strike to Kamden Hudspeth, to end the scoring with 2:32 left in the third.
