Howell vs. Fulton Co.

Murray High forward Madeline Howell manages send a pass through the defensive efforts of Fulton County's Kylee Harrison Monday night during the first half of the Kentucky All "A" Classic quarterfinals at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY— Murray High begins defense of its All “A” Classic Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament title tonight.

The Tigers will be in action against 4th District opponent Christian Fellowship in a game scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. Formerly, all games were played at a central location for the event’s entirety but the format has changed to have early-round games hosted by higher-seeded teams.

