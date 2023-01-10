MURRAY— Murray High begins defense of its All “A” Classic Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament title tonight.
The Tigers will be in action against 4th District opponent Christian Fellowship in a game scheduled for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. Formerly, all games were played at a central location for the event’s entirety but the format has changed to have early-round games hosted by higher-seeded teams.
Semifinal and championship games will shift later this week to the Mayfield Sports Arena on the Mayfield High School campus. Girls teams will play their semis on Thursday with the boys teams playing their semis on Friday. Title games are set for Saturday.
Murray High will look to not only defend its title from last year but is seeking its fourth consecutive visit to the All “A” state tournament in Richmond. The Tigers advanced to the state title game in 2016.
The Tigers are continuing to play without reigning Purchase Player of the Year Grant Whitaker, a guard, who has not played yet this season because of an injury to his right wrist — his shooting hand — that developed in a preseason scrimmage. His return date is still not known.
Murray High is entering tonight’s game with a record of 8-7 and has won its last two games in a row, including a running-clock knockout Saturday of Illinois superpower Cairo, which appears to be having a season well below its usual standard. CFS is 4-7 on the season but is on a hot streak with wins in four of its last five games, including Saturday’s 62-60 All “A” win at Community Christian Academy near Paducah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.