MURRAY — Ty Holland Stadium will host a high school football quarterfinal playoff game Friday night for the first time since 2011 when the Murray High Tigers host the Owensboro Catholic High School Aces for a chance to go to the KHSAA Class 2A Semifinals.
When the Tigers (7-3) knocked off Mayfield last Friday night, they advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs for only the second time in the last six seasons. The victory opened the Ty Holland Stadium gates to the Aces, who last visited Murray in 2011. They were sent home with a 17-14 defeat, as the Tigers advanced to the semifinals for the first time in the modern-era, defined by as far back as the KHSAA’s website records go.
“One of the selling points of the reseeds is that it was supposed to give us more unique matchups instead of replays and rematches,” said high school sports journalist Nate Bryan.
With that obviously not being the case with the Murray and Owensboro seasonal matchup, it has created a recurring rivalry and postseason staple between the two teams. The matchup between the Tigers and Aces will be the ninth time in the modern era they have squared off, with Murray holding a slight 5-4 edge in the series and 1-0 lead at Ty Holland.
“Very familiar foe we face this week,” said seventh-year head coach Keith Hodge. “A lot has happened over the past two years, but I know they still have a bad taste in their mouth from the last meeting. We both have different teams now and actually different styles of play. We always play each other hard and have good games. This game will be no different.”
The Tigers and Aces have met every year in the postseason, except for 2019 when OCHS was put in a completely different region in the playoff brackets, and MHS got knocked out before they could meet into each other. The last meeting resulted in a 41-32 win for the Tigers in Owensboro, as quarterback Hunter Utley led Murray’s passing attack with a 19/27, three touchdown passing performance and running back Mark Thompson ran all over the Aces for 188 yards and two scores. Jaiden Jackson and sophomore Sebastian Lawrence led the defense with 13 and 10 tackles respectively, with Lawrence also contributing a sack. Defensive backs Dijon Miles and Tommy Waldrop each grabbed a pick in the game, as well.
This year, the Aces are led by junior quarterback Lincoln Clancy, who is averaging 105 YPG in passing with 11 TD’s against 8 INT’s, and a pair of running backs in freshman Hunter Monroe and junior Mundy accounting for 1461 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. Their offense is ninth in scoring in Class 2A at 30.8 PPG. Their defense, which is sixth in Class 2A, is only allowing 15.1 PPG and led by senior linebacker Christopher Boarman, with 131 tackles, 16 tackles-for-loss and three sacks on the season. Boarman is second in Class 2A in TFL and third in 13.1 tackles per game, so the Murray offensive line will have their hands full trying to provide holes for their rushing attack.
That rushing attack has been an attack by committee this year for the Tigers so far. Senior running backs Charvelle McCallister and Brendan Dahncke, along with junior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski, have combined for 1941 yards on the ground, good for 194.1 YPG, and 28 scores so far this season.
Not to be overshadowed, Murray’s defense is tenth in Class 2A in points allowed per game, and will try to contain Monroe and Mundy, who both rank inside the top 30 rushers in Class 2A in YPG. The unit is led by senior lineman Sebastian Lawrence, whose numbers have been limited so far by being the primary focus for opposing teams, but has still managed to rank third in the state, regardless of class, in TFL and he’s forced four fumbles on the year. Junior lineman Devin Lee has used that opportunity to demolish and harass opposing quarterbacks and tie for seventh in the state, regardless of class, with 6.5 sacks on the year. Senior defensive back Dijon Miles is tied for second in Class 2A, with four interceptions. Class 2A 18th-place tackler and team-leading-tackler linebacker Andrew Orr needs to effectively roam the middle, while Lawrence will have to plug the line and stuff the run and Lee will have to pressure Clancy, if they want to have a good chance of getting the Tigers to the state 2A semifinals for the fourth time in school history and the first time since 2014.
In the regular season, Owensboro Catholic started out 4-0, with wins over Mt. Vernon, Indiana, Hopkins County Central, Todd County Central and McLean County. Back-to-back losses to Owensboro and Hancock County preceded their last four games, with a 3-1 record to get to the quarterfinals.
The Aces advanced to those quarterfinals by defeating McLean County 40-22 in the first round, and then avenged the earlier, regular season one-point loss to Hancock County with a one-point win the latter time, 27-26, in the second round to schedule the trip to Murray for the quarterfinals, the first time since 2017.
Murray High started the season 2-2, with wins over Webster and Trigg counties and losses to Paducah Tilghman and Union County, before reeling off a 5-1 finish. The Tigers were one deflected, extra-point-attempt pass from a perfect 6-0 finish, with the only loss coming in overtime by one point to perennial power Mayfield. Then came wins over rival Calloway and Caldwell counties, Union County, and Caldwell again in the playoffs, and the classic triple-overtime win over Mayfield last week.
The home team will have to reverse the turnover issue from that big win. They escaped War Memorial Stadium with a stout defense that stepped up multiple times, and even though they coughed up the ball four times on fumbles. Ball security is a big concern for Hodge as a key to victory.
“Whoever protects the ball and doesn’t give up short fields will walk away the winner,” said Hodge. “We both want to establish the run game, so the trenches will be huge in this game. We also expect to take some shots early to loosen us up, but we have to protect the ball and keep their offense off the field.”
Murray High has made it to the state championship game four previous times. In 1960, Murray lost to Lynch High School 39-0, and in 1960, Murray beat Lynch 14-13. In 1974, Murray beat Fort Mitchell’s Beechwood High School 14-0, and in 1974, Murray lost to Beechwood 18-16.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Ty Holland Stadium.
