MURRAY — For Murray High Head Football Coach Darren Bowling, Friday night’s game at Union County defines why he loves the sport.
For starters, it is a matchup of undefeated teams as both enter contest at 3-0 on the season. That means excitement. That means lots of interest.
That means fun.
“That’s what Friday night football is all about, shutting down the town, rolling up the sidewalks and coming to a game and cheering on your team,” Bowling said Tuesday as his Tigers prepared for the battle that is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Baker Field in Morganfield. “I think it’s going to be a good atmosphere. Then again, after what we’ve been through the past year or so (with the COVID-19 pandemic), any Friday night atmosphere is a good atmosphere, whether you’re playing at home or away.”
In the Braves, the Tigers are facing a team beaming with confidence after impressive wins to start the season. Union has beaten Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central by wide margins and toughed out a defensive battle with longtime Murray High nemesis Owensboro Catholic, winning by a 12-7 count in Owensboro. Immediately, Bowling noticed the win over O’Cath because, in holding the Aces to only a single score, Union’s defense put the brakes on an offense known for lighting up scoreboards.
“Defensively, they really got after them. They brought a lot of pressure and did a good job defending the pass,” Bowling said. “You’ve got to give them credit. They’re playing good football right now.”
Bowling also said that, while Union did not score a lot of points on O’Cath, it is very similar to his own team in that it likes to control the ball and eat the clock. Union is bolstered in this department by the presence of running back Corithian Seales-Portee, who rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season when the Braves reached the Class 3A Region 1 title game before losing to eventual state runner-up Elizabethtown.
“He’s been a load for them for about four or five years now and he’s a good one,” Bowling said of Seales-Portee. “Their quarterback also does a good job of running the offense and they’re good up front. When you watch them on film, you can see that they have the makings of a good football team.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers are fighting an injury bug with five players probably not seeing the field Friday night, including senior A-back/linebacker Andrew Orr, who had 130-plus yards rushing and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over rival Calloway County in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at Murray State.
However, Bowling said he is encouraged with what he has seen from his younger backups who have been inserted into the starting lineup.
“With these guys, they care. They want to play. They want to do well, and they want to please their crowd,” he said of his team, which was able to dig deep to make a game-clinching defensive stop in its last outing, a 28-20 win over Trigg County at Ty Holland Stadium. “They don’t want to let anybody down. They don’t want to let their coaches down, their crowd, their community, their school, their tradition. They really play hard and play to the last play.
“We’re hoping to make it to the break (next week brings an open date) undefeated. If we somehow can be 4-0, I think we can get some guys back that can help us down the stretch. Right now, we’re playing it one game at a time, next man up, and that’s been a tough process because our numbers aren’t there this year and that’s something we’re working on, trying to get those numbers back up in the future. When you’ve got a lot of seniors injured, that makes it tough, but these guys are playing hard and giving everything they’ve got.”
Murray High’s I-bone attack has, as expected, been sharply slanted toward running the ball so far, but the Tigers have put the ball in the air with some success. Quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski, in fact, threw his first touchdown pass of the season against Trigg, a 17-yard connection to B-back Xavier Biggers in which he was wide open over the middle.
Sokolowski also had three scoring runs against the Wildcats, including a 25-yarder in the fourth quarter that extended a treacherous one-point lead to the final margin of eight points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.