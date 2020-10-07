MURRAY — The shutout wasn’t surprising, but the opponent was.
Murray High (12-2) was originally scheduled to play Paducah Tilghman Tuesday evening in boys soccer, but, due to COVID-19 implications, the Tigers found themselves in a rematch with the Mayfield Cardinals instead.
In yet another superb defensive performance, Murray High blanked the visiting Cardinals 3-0 for its eighth shutdown this season and fifth victory in a row. With goals by junior striker Caden Cain, junior forward Chase Renick and junior mid-fielder Chase Blalock, Murray High was never really threatened as the defense stymied the Cardinals all night long.
“The defense is doing real well. They’re learning each game little tendencies that they can do to improve their game here and there,” said Tiger coach Jared Rosa.
The lone assist on the night came from senior forward Farris Jameel.
Murray will face rival Calloway County for the third time this year in eight days next Wednesday, hoping to move to 3-0 against their crosstown rival this season. The Tigers won the first two matches with the Lakers by a combined score of 8-1.
“A total team effort is needed; we can’t be individuals, one person at a time. It’s got to be everybody,” said Rosa previewing next week’s match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.