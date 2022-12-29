GATLINBURG, Tenn. — In the preliminary round matchup of the Smoky Mountain Classic Wednesday evening, the Murray High Tigers fell to the St. Xavier Bombers from Cincinnati, 75-49.

The Tigers (5-6) were led in scoring by sophomore guard Kobe Watson’s 12 points on 3-for-8 shooting from behind the 3-point line. The Tigers only shot 30% from the floor on 14-for-46 field goal attempts and struggled to stay close after the 1st quarter.