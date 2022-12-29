GATLINBURG, Tenn. — In the preliminary round matchup of the Smoky Mountain Classic Wednesday evening, the Murray High Tigers fell to the St. Xavier Bombers from Cincinnati, 75-49.
The Tigers (5-6) were led in scoring by sophomore guard Kobe Watson’s 12 points on 3-for-8 shooting from behind the 3-point line. The Tigers only shot 30% from the floor on 14-for-46 field goal attempts and struggled to stay close after the 1st quarter.
Junior guard Drew May and senior forward Kameron Murphy were the only Tigers to notch field goals in the opening period and fell behind 10-5 when the Bombers hit two 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds. Murray’s defense held its own, limiting St. Xavier to only three field goals out of 11 attempts themselves, but that’s when the wheels seemed to fall off.
“We got in foul trouble early and missed some easy baskets that would’ve helped us get a lead,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis about the slow start.
The Bombers won the 2nd quarter 26-16 and started pulling away even with the Tigers’ offense heating up. Watson’s two triples led the Tigers going into halftime, along with a basket from sophomore forward Jeremiah Jones, but Murray found themselves down 15 points at 36-21 at the break.
“Their pressure bothered us in spurts. We got to the basket but didn’t convert consistently enough. The physicality of the game affected us more than being on the road or being at a different altitude. We look to improve getting back after it tomorrow.”
The Tigers lost the 3rd quarter 21-16, and the deficit grew again in the 4th, and Murray couldn’t climb any closer the rest of the way.
Senior forward Kameron Murphy notched his best performance in a Tiger uniform with seven points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting from the floor and junior forward Lincoln English matched him with seven points of his own. Junior guard Collin Wilson had eight points and four rebounds, junior center Zavion Carman had one point, but also contributed six rebounds and three assists. May scored six points, along with Jones’ three, and reserve freshmen Maddox Mitchell and Aiden Armstrong scored three and two points, respectively in the loss.
Murray will face LaRue County (6-5) this afternoon at 4:00 pm in their next game in the Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.