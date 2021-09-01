MAYFIELD — Murray High was looking for its fourth straight volleyball victory Tuesday night.
However, a tough Mayfield squad was able to derail those plans.
The Lady Cardinals watched the Lady Tigers win the opening set, then proceeded to win the next three in a row as they stopped the Murray High streak with a 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 win in a well-played match at the Mayfield Sports Arena. Murray High fell to 3-2 on the season with the loss and now will prepare for its first Murray Bank Crosstown Classic encounter of 2021 with rival Calloway County in a match set for Thursday night at Taylor Gym.
Tuesday, the Lady Tigers had to go most of the final two sets without their main setup player, senior setter Erin Faulkner, who was injured in the third set. Head Coach Jennifer Westbrook said it appears Faulkner sustained a concussion, meaning she was lost for the rest of the match.
Before that happened, she contributed 16 assists. In her place, freshman Macy Chiles was solid with 10 assists.
Senior outside hitter Jade Oakley was solid at the net with a team-high nine kills, followed by eight from junior inside hitter Alyssa Daughrity and five from senior outside hitter Farris Howard.
On the defensive side, Howard had five solo blocks and was assisted on two, while Daughrity managed to stuff four Lady Cardinal spikes solo with one coming with an assist.
Faulkner’s status for Thursday is not known.
