PADUCAH — A stingy fourth quarter defense helped visiting Murray High win its fifth game in a row, 62-55, over host Paducah Tilghman Monday night at Otis Dinning Gymnasium in Paducah.
The Tigers (16-2) held the Blue Tornado (11-7) scoreless for over four minutes to start the final period and were able to push their lead to as many as eight points and hold on for an impressive Region 1 win. Junior guard Grant Whitaker’s double-double, consisting of 20 points and 10 rebounds, paced the Tigers.
The Tigers were rolling early as they opened the game on a 6-0 run, which was then countered by a 7-0 run for Tilghman and the first quarter ended with the Blue Tornado up 14-13 after four ties and five lead changes.
Tilghman outscored Murray High 16-13 in the second quarter to take a 30-26 lead into the locker room at the break.
Senior forward Trey Boggess ignited the Tigers to start the second half, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers, and helped them regain the lead briefly, less than one minute into the third quarter. After a Blue Tornado basket in the lane for yet another tie at 32-32, Boggess sank another bomb to tie the game again at 35-35. That was followed by three key baskets in the lane for sophomore centers Lincoln English and Zavion Carman that gave Murray the lead for good at 41-37.
“Trey really showed his senior leadership,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “He was able to find his stroke and make big shots down the stretch.”
A combination of Murray High’s defense and cold shooting would keep Tilghman from cutting the Tiger lead to under five points for the rest of the game. Murray High closed out efficiently on the road to take its winning-streak across the state, heading into Thursday’s first- round of the Kentucky All “A” State Boys’ Basketball Championship.
“Attention to detail,” said Curtis. “We forced them to take some tough shots and rebounded the ball better in the 2nd half.”
Boggess finished with 18 points and five boards, complimented by senior guard Caleb Gill’s eight points, English’s six points and nine rebounds, Carman’s six points, freshman Kobe Watson’s three points and senior Collin Wilson’s free throw.
Murray will now travel to the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, as they open up the mid-season tournament on Thursday morning against Danville Christian (15-5).
“Our guys are ready to get to Richmond and hit the floor,” said Curtis. “We still have some things to improve on, but I am happy with how our guys are wanting to improve. Tonight was a good game to get you ready for the state tournament.”
The Tigers will tipoff against the Warriors at 7:30 a.m. Central Thursday morning. The tournament will be available to be livestreamed for a fee at https://www.go.prepspin.com.
