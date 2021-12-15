MURRAY — The undefeated Murray High Tigers used a dominating second quarter to win their first 4th District matchup of the season, as their defense dismantled previously undefeated Marshall County, 46-31, Tuesday night in Taylor Gymnasium.
The Tigers (4-0) were paced by Grant Whitaker’s 16 points and Caleb Gill’s 11 points.
The Marshals (4-1) started strong by taking a first-quarter advantage over the Tigers at 9-8 on 4-for-7 shooting from the floor. Half of Whitaker’s 16 points came in the opening period to keep Murray High in the game early, on 3-for-5 shooting with two free throws.
The second quarter, however, was a different animal. Murray High got four points from forward Trey Boggess and 3-pointers from Whitaker and guard Caleb Wyatt, while forwards Lincoln English and Zavion Carman combined for seven first-half rebounds as the Tigers outscored the Marshals 14-1 in the quarter. Marshall’s lone point came on a free throw with just over a minute remaining until halftime. The Tigers cruised into the locker room up 22-10.
“We paid attention to detail,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis. “We really focused in on the guys that can score for them. They missed some shots, but I thought we played really good defense to hold them to one point, and we scored a little bit so that helped us out, give us a little cushion.”
The Marshals outscored the Tigers, 8-6, in the third quarter, but weren’t able to pull back into contention, going 0-for-4 from behind the arc as Carman grabbed four more rebounds. The Tigers owned the glass on the night, claiming a 28-15 advantage, squashing any hope for a Marshall comeback. English was able to out-glass Carman on the night, clearing nine himself to Carman’s seven.
Marshall was able to manage 13 points in the fourth quarter. Thanks to eight points by Drew May on 2-for-2 shooting from deep, another triple for Gill to go along with a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch, the Tigers had the Marshals’ number for a second consecutive time, dating back to last season’s 4th District Championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.