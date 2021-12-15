Murray High Gill

Murray High's Caleb Gill brings the ball into front court Tuesday night in the Tigers' impressive win over 4th District opponent Marshall County at Taylor Gymnasium in Murray.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The undefeated Murray High Tigers used a dominating second quarter to win their first 4th District matchup of the season, as their defense dismantled previously undefeated Marshall County, 46-31, Tuesday night in Taylor Gymnasium. 

The Tigers (4-0) were paced by Grant Whitaker’s 16 points and Caleb Gill’s 11 points.

The Marshals (4-1) started strong by taking a first-quarter advantage over the Tigers at 9-8 on 4-for-7 shooting from the floor. Half of Whitaker’s 16 points came in the opening period to keep Murray High in the game early, on 3-for-5 shooting with two free throws.

The second quarter, however, was a different animal. Murray High got four points from forward Trey Boggess and 3-pointers from Whitaker and guard Caleb Wyatt, while forwards Lincoln English and Zavion Carman combined for seven first-half rebounds as the Tigers outscored the Marshals 14-1 in the quarter. Marshall’s lone point came on a free throw with just over a minute remaining until halftime. The Tigers cruised into the locker room up 22-10.

“We paid attention to detail,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis. “We really focused in on the guys that can score for them. They missed some shots, but I thought we played really good defense to hold them to one point, and we scored a little bit so that helped us out, give us a little cushion.”

The Marshals outscored the Tigers, 8-6, in the third quarter, but weren’t able to pull back into contention, going 0-for-4 from behind the arc as Carman grabbed four more rebounds. The Tigers owned the glass on the night, claiming a 28-15 advantage, squashing any hope for a Marshall comeback. English was able to out-glass Carman on the night, clearing nine himself to Carman’s seven.

Marshall was able to manage 13 points in the fourth quarter. Thanks to eight points by Drew May on 2-for-2 shooting from deep, another triple for Gill to go along with a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line down the stretch, the Tigers had the Marshals’ number for a second consecutive time, dating back to last season’s 4th District Championship.  

Recommended for you