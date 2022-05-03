MURRAY —Heading into Monday’s first Murray Bank Crosstown Classic baseball clash with rival Calloway County, Murray High had nothing but a big goose egg to show for its 4th District efforts.
Sitting at 0-2 as a result of two losses to fellow district opponent Marshall County — the last coming on an extra-innings grand slam home run Thursday — the Tigers were looking for something good to happen Monday. The result was probably their best played game so far this season.
Murray High took the game to the Lakers, who were in line to claim the district’s top seed after splitting with Marshall two weeks earlier. The Tigers scored an early run, then uncorked a huge fourth inning to win by a surprising 7-1 final score at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
“As far as all three phases of the game — pitching, hitting, defense — as well as considering the situation, yeah, you’ve got to say it’s No. 1,” said Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing of whether he thought this was his team’s best outing of the season. The win ties Murray High (9-12) with Calloway (8-13) at 1-2 for the district’s No. 2 seed.
“We know we’ll have to be in a play-in game in order to go to the (Region 1 Tournament) and we know we’ll have to see (Calloway) for that, so it’s still going to be a tight situation. But at least, now, the rest of the 4th District knows we’re here.”
Murray High’s offense set the tone by scoring once in the opening inning with Abram McNutt’s single to right field plating Kobe Watson, who had singled earlier in the inning.
That was how it stood into the fourth and things seemed to be stabilizing for the Lakers and pitching ace Matthew Ray, who spelled starter Cadwell Turner in the second. They were an out away from heading to the fifth with a chance to get their high-powered offense rolling.
However, a McNutt walk and Andrew Orr’s infield single loaded the bases, setting the stage for Kyle Crady (2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and a run scored) to hammer a hard grounder into center field for a 3-0 lead. Cody Garner’s two-run double to right-center followed and bunts from Nick Holcomb and Caden Kelly resulted in errors to score two more runs and increase the Tigers’ lead to 7-0.
“April was hard on us,” Rushing said of how his team was kept off the field a lot due to rain, including almost two full weeks as the Tigers waited to play in the Kentucky All “A” Region 1 Tournament. “I don’t think we played but maybe four or five games, but the good thing for us was that these guys never stopped working because they knew May was going to matter.”
Monday’s results were surprising, considering the Lakers entered the game having displayed some impressive run totals in recent weeks. This included 29 against one of Kentucky’s best teams this season in Owensboro Apollo.
Monday, though, the Lakers ended with one run, coming on a seventh-inning single from Nick Caldwell, on only five hits.
“Murray was outstanding and just totally outplayed us,” said Lakers Head Coach Travis Turner.
Murray High pitcher Carson Garner went the distance and kept the Lakers off-balance at the plate.
“He was changing speeds,” Rushing said of Carson, who only had one strikeout as most of his outs came on ground balls and pop-ups. “Carson throws strikes with three pitches and he was able to mix those well and throw them with confidence, but these guys understand that the most important pitch is the fastball and he commanded his fastball very well tonight on the outside corner.
“I think he only had one walk and we play defense on this team behind our pitchers.”
Game 2 will be at 5:30 Wednesday afternoon at Laker Field.
