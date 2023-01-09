Kjellberg vs. Cairo

Murray High forward Jimmy Kjellberg surveys the defense in the Tigers’ 83-38 win over the Cairo (IL) Pilots Saturday in Taylor Gymnasium. The sophomore had four points and seven rebounds in the game.

 STEVE SPRINGER/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Behind a red-hot shooting effort from the floor and a solid defensive performance, the Murray High Tigers throttled Cairo (Ill.), 83-38, Saturday afternoon at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. Twelve out of the 14 Tigers that played put the ball in the basket and a clearly outmatched Pilot team struggled to keep pace throughout the whole game.

This game was supposed to be played last season but was canceled due to icy conditions at the time, and those icy conditions figuratively carried over to this season, as the clearly outmatched Pilots were very cold from the field against the Tigers (8-7). Meanwhile, Murray High was exploding to a 31-2 lead at the end of the first quarter with Cairo only getting one field goal in the quarter.