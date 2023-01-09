MURRAY — Behind a red-hot shooting effort from the floor and a solid defensive performance, the Murray High Tigers throttled Cairo (Ill.), 83-38, Saturday afternoon at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. Twelve out of the 14 Tigers that played put the ball in the basket and a clearly outmatched Pilot team struggled to keep pace throughout the whole game.
This game was supposed to be played last season but was canceled due to icy conditions at the time, and those icy conditions figuratively carried over to this season, as the clearly outmatched Pilots were very cold from the field against the Tigers (8-7). Meanwhile, Murray High was exploding to a 31-2 lead at the end of the first quarter with Cairo only getting one field goal in the quarter.
Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis was able to play deep into his bench with reserves for the majority of the game and rest his starters, as multiple younger players got key minutes and logged buckets.
“It was a good win for us tonight,” said Curtis. “We got a chance to let a lot of young guys get out there and play tonight. I was really happy with the first few minutes of the game, as we talked about coming out and kind of working on some defensive things that we may have to use in (this week’s) All ‘A.’ and we did, and we got a really good cushion at the beginning of the game.”
That cushion grew as the game progressed with a running clock being required before halftime. Murray High led 51-13 at halftime and 69-24 at the end of the third quarter.
Sophomore forward Jeremiah Jones led the scoring effort with 12 points, while junior post players Lincoln English and Zavion Carman each had 10 points. Athletic freshman guard Acey Stricklin scored all nine of his points in the final quarter. Fellow freshman guard Maddox Mitchell and junior guard Collin Wilson both had eight points, freshman forward Aiden Armstrong scored seven and senior forward Kameron Murphy scored six.
Sophomore forward Jimmy Kjellberg led the Tigers on the glass with seven rebounds to go with his four points. Versatile eighth-grade forward Harris Moore demonstrated his potential for the Tigers in various capacities, scoring four points with five rebounds and three assists. Junior guard Miles Mitchell splashed a 3-pointer for all of his points and junior point guard Drew May had two points.
