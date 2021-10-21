MURRAY – A combination of circumstances and ill timing may have done a disservice to Murray High’s football team.
This past Friday, the Tigers met Caldwell County in what amounted to Murray High’s first game in four weeks in which it faced a team that either, A., was not facing a myriad of problems from injuries or COVID-19 and, B., was proficient with playing the game of football and that is putting it mildly.
The previous three Fridays had seen the Tigers outscore their badly outmatched opponents by a grand total of 195-41, with the final two games requiring a running clock about eight minutes into those contests. So perhaps it was predictable that the Tigers took a while to get their engine started in a 20-14 loss to a very good and tested Caldwell team at Ty Holland Stadium.
Murray High tried to mount a late comeback, scoring two touchdowns in the final five minutes after Caldwell had methodically built a 20-0 lead.
“I’ve heard some people say, ‘Hey! You didn’t lose ... you just ran out of time,’ and I kind of feel like if we could’ve had a little more time, we would’ve pulled it out,” said head coach Darren Bowling. However, the bottom line is when that clock ticks down, whoever is ahead on the scoreboard at the time gets the W.”
That loss now puts the Tigers in a bit of a bind. They are firmly secure with a Class 2A playoff bid, currently in the No. 3 spot in the 1st District at 2-1. But the loss to Caldwell now means they are on the outside looking in of securing a home game or two for the playoffs.
And this Friday, it is out of the proverbial frying pan and into the fire. Murray High travels to the district’s kingpin program, a Kentucky superpower that resides only 20 miles to the northwest and currently ranks tied for third in all-time wins by a program ... IN THE NATION.
It is Mayfield Week in Tigertown. And, once again, it appears the Cardinals are all that and the proverbial bag of chips, as they are a perfect 8-0 as Friday’s meeting at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield beckons.
“They’re a good football team,” said Bowling, who has a strong appreciation for programs like this. He won four Tennessee state championships at nearby Union City before he came to Murray High this past summer. “They’ve got a lot of fifth-year seniors (taking advantage of a one-time state rule that allowed seniors from the previous school year to have another year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic), they’re always well coached, so when take a mixture of good athletes that are well coached like that, that’s pretty poisonous and we’re going to have our work cut out for us.”
However, if anyone thinks the Tigers are going to War Memorial thinking they are beat before the kickoff, well, think again. That is because the last time the Tigers played this storied program, they won.
It was in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs last season. The date was Nov. 27 and the Tigers beat Mayfield by a 28-21 score in overtime in a game where they trailed 14-0 early. That avenged a 21-20 overtime loss at Ty Holland about a month earlier .
It marked the Tigers’ first win over Mayfield since a 7-0 win in 1997, also in the playoffs and also at War Memorial. And several Tigers who were on the field for the historic win last year will be back at War Memorial this week.
“That’s the thing about it right there. When you have guys who have been there and done that, it helps. Now, we’re not sitting here saying, ‘We haven’t beaten them in 20 years.’ We beat them the last time we played them so we know they’re beatable,” said Bowling, who, though new to Kentucky high school football this season, is fully aware of the mystique and aura that is the Cardinals program and the history of teams not playing well at fabled War Memorial.
“This is going to be a tough game for us and now we’ve got it where they’ve probably had this game penciled in on their schedule. But hey! You never know. This is football and you do your best, you don’t panic and don’t let the red helmet scare you (Mayfield has donned solid red helmets since the 1960s).You just walk on that field like you did last year like it’s no big deal and give it your best shot.”
One thing that would seem to be on the Tigers’ side is, while it ended in a loss, they now should have their rhythm back after playing a strong team. The Tigers seemed to find their paws again after a few weeks of not having to go full speed.
“Caldwell took it to us and it took us a while to get adjusted again to the speed and physicality of the game. We hadn’t played a team with that kind of speed and physicality in a while,” Bowling said, taking some of the blame himself for the Tigers’ slow start. “I think a lot of that was me maybe thinking that I needed to be more about a smash-mouth, inside type of game. I didn’t test the outside as much as I should have. Yeah, it was wet, but I think I should have tested that track a little more and fixed some things to give those guys a better chance to get to the edge (on sweeps, which Caldwell pretty much shut down).”
Turnovers were the big bugaboo for the Tigers in the loss to Caldwell as they committed four, three of which led to scores because they happened in Murray High territory, giving Caldwell a shorter scoring path. Bowling said he and his team know that turnovers will make life really hard at Mayfield.
One bright spot from the Caldwell game was the play of receiver Caleb Cauley, who had two huge catches in the fourth quarter, including a 76-yarder in which he caught a pass from quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski between defenders near midfield and dashed to the end zone.
“We may try to get him the ball more,” Bowling said. “He’s a senior, but he hasn’t played a lot of football and this is his first year as a starter. He’s got good speed and good hands and, if we get the ball close to him, he’ll always have a shot at it.”
Kickoff at War Memorial is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
