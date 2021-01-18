MAYFIELD – In order for the Murray High Tigers to have a chance to capture their eighth Region 1 All-A Classic championship, they had to get by the Hickman County Falcons on Friday night. And get by them they did. Led by sophomore guard Grant Whitaker’s 23 points and great team pressure-defense, the Tigers advanced in the tournament, beating Hickman 77-36 in Mayfield.
“I thought tonight we were pretty locked in on our goals,” said Murray Head Coach Dior Curtis. “I told them that Hickman wasn’t going to give us the game. They’re going to come out and play really, really hard and we were up for the task. I had some guys shoot it well, but we started off a little sluggish offensively, as far as the flow of things, but then we ended up picking it up and our defense helped us out a lot tonight.”
Starting with a hookshot in the lane by senior forward Dijon Miles to set the tone, the Tigers efficiently shot the ball. After an 8-7 lead for Murray early in the first quarter, the Tigers turned up the defensive pressure and scored the next 18 points for a 26-7 lead, thanks to Whitaker’s 11 points and three offensive rebounds and five points by senior guard Gabe Taylor. Three-pointers from Taylor, senior guard Charqwan McCallister and junior forward Trey Boggess helped the Tigers finish the quarter up 26-9.
The second quarter was more of the same from the Tigers, except Whitaker decided to show off his range from deep going 3-for-4 on attempts from beyond the arc. The sophomore finished with 10 of Murray High’s 14 points in the quarter, with the other four coming from Boggess off an assist from McCallister and freshman center Zavion Carman’s putback. The Tigers took a commanding 40-18 lead into the locker room at the half as Whitaker finished with 21 points.
McCallister took over the spotlight from Whitaker in the third quarter, scoring 10 of his 13 points on the night after the break. In a span of just a few seconds, he scored eight points with back-to-back 3-pointers, followed by a steal that lead to a fast-break layup. He finished breaking out of his early-season offensive shell with a 360-degree spinning-layup with just over a minute left in the third, to put the Tigers up by 39 points, 65-26. He also dished out three of his team-high seven assists.
“I told him at halftime he just has to get out of his own head and just play his own game,” said Curtis. “He’s worried about guys sinking off of him and I said ‘just shoot it with confidence.’ We try to move it side to side a little bit so he won’t have to dribble and shoot into some of his shots, but he found a rhythm tonight and hopefully that’ll carry over to tomorrow.”
Murray High kept pulling away in the final period, eventually winning by the final 41-point margin and saw some key reserves put numbers on the board. Sophomore forward Colin Wilson hit a layup and junior guard Caleb Wyatt drained a corner three off a feed from sophomore guard Dylan Jennings.
Carman finished with a double-double, 13 points and 13 rebounds on 6-for-9 shooting from the floor. Taylor totaled 12 points, four steals and three deflections, while Boggess had seven points and eight boards and sophomore big man Lincoln English grabbed six rebounds and blocked a shot. Wilson had four points and Wyatt’s three rounded out the scoring for the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.