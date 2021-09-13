MORGANFIELD — The visiting Murray High Tigers ran the football for more than 500 yards on the ground Friday night against Union County, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an explosive start for the hometown Braves, as they scored 12 points before their offense even took the field and had 18 points before they managed three minutes of possession, ultimately handing the Tigers their first loss on the season, 53-28. Both teams entered the game undefeated and ranked fourth in the state polls in their respective classes.
Murray (3-1) started strong, aided by great field position to start the game at the Braves’ 43-yard line, by running the ball straight down the throat of Union (4-0) to set the tone for what they wanted to do offensively with their option attack. Junior running back Gage Sokolowski, filling in for the injured Andrew Orr, took a 48-yard run down to the Union 2-yard line, and a couple of plays later, senior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski punched it in from five yards out to put the Tigers up 7-0 early. Then the wheels fell off.
Union County super-junior Kristopher Hughes took the ensuing kickoff back 84 yards for a touchdown and the Braves wouldn’t look back. Hughes would account for a total of 392 yards on offense on three scores, with 175 of those yards on receptions with two receiving touchdowns. Junior quarterback Cannon Sheffer was 8-for-10 through the air with 234 yards and two touchdown strikes on the night to help guide the Braves’ offense to snapping a two-game losing streak to the Tigers.
Rowdy’s next drive in the first quarter was abruptly ended at 7:17, as he was hit while in his throwing motion, and the ball was intercepted and returned for a touchdown, giving the Braves their second score before they had run an offensive play, and putting them up 12-7. Hughes’ first touchdown grab from Sheffer came with just 22 seconds left in the quarter after stopping Murray on fourth down inside Brave territory and jumped the lead to 18-7.
A six-yard touchdown run for Union senior running back Seales-Portee ballooned the lead to 25-7 at the 8:28 mark of the second quarter, and Hughes would add another score six minutes later to give Union a 32-7 lead going into halftime.
The teams would trade touchdowns the rest of the way with Gage running the ball in from two yards out in the 3rd quarterfor the Tigers and brother Rowdy adding another score on a 40-yard dash early in the fourrth. Sophomore Xavier Biggers contributed a 58-yard scoring run with just over seven minutes to go, but it wasn’t enough to keep pace with the Braves’ explosive scoring.
The Tigers defense and special teams had a hard time defending the big play all game long, giving up five touchdowns on plays of 40 yards or longer, which included two kickoff returns for touchdowns.
“They had some really good backs that were hard to bring down and made some clutch catches in a few third-and-long situations that kept their drives alive,” said first-year Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling. “They also had big plays on special teams. Special teams can quickly change the momentum of the game.”
There were some bright spots on offense for Murray on the night, however. The offense gained 512 yards, with 505 of that coming from the ground game. Four different Tiger ball-carriers hit for over the century-mark on the ground. Sophomore running back Kainoa Olive led all rushers with 148 yards, Gage had 136 (90 by halftime) and a score, Biggers ran for 121 and a score and Rowdy, for the second consecutive game. ran for over 100 yards, with 107 with two scores. Sophomore placekicker Ben Davis was perfect on the night with 4-for-4 PAT kicks.
“We were explosive on offense at times, but still have a long way to go in order to play a complete game,” said Bowling. “Anytime you have four players rush for more than 100 yards, you should have a chance to win. We will get better on defense and try to cut down on some of the mistakes on offense, as well.”
“The seniors played with a lot of heart,” said Bowling. “I was proud of how they continued to lead when things weren’t going their way.”
Murray will have next week off to heal and regroup on defense. Then. they will get two very winnable home games against Christian County and Fort Campbell, with a combined record of 1-6, to brush off this setback before they enter district play against an 0-4 Ballard Memorial team. The schedule sets up nicely to have Murray rolling again for the next month.
“We will get back to work on Monday,” said Bowling. “We’ll take what we can learn from this and continue to get better.”
The Tigers will play Christian at Ty Holland Stadium on Sept. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.