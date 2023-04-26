DRAFFENVILLE — After sweeping Calloway County in a pair of wild contests last week, Marshall County seemed to be in good shape when it came to the 4th District baseball race.
Murray High, though, knew it would be getting its shot to do something about that with two games against the Marshals this week. The first of those was Tuesday in Draffenville.
And the Tigers were ready, although things became quite nerve racking at the end. Marshall scored six times in the bottom of the seventh and had the bases loaded with two outs but the Tigers finally got the third and final out to emerge with a huge 10-7 win.
“I think my heart rate has slowed down a little now,” said Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing, who said his team (now 9-9 overall and 1-0 in the district) had to endure a seventh inning where he said the Marshals (13-9, 2-1 in district play) had several things go right, including balls being hit into places where the Tigers were gloving them but just could not make throws for putouts. “It really wasn’t anything that we did. In fact, I don’t think we made a single error in this game, but, at one point when they had cut it to 10-5 (Murray High started the bottom of that inning with a 10-1 lead),so I made a visit (to the mound) and asked them, ‘OK guys, which one is going to happen first? Are we going to get two outs or are they going to score five runs?’
“Well, they eventually scored two more, even though Cody Garner (called to the mound with two outs) got two strikeouts. One of them was in the dirt and got away, so he actually had to have two strikeouts and he got them.”
Except for that roller-coaster seventh inning, Murray High played very well. After going scoreless in the first two innings, the Tigers began lighting the scoreboard with consistency, tallying three runs in the third, two more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two each in the sixth and seventh as they outhit the Marshals, 15-11.
“I challenged them today to be aggressive, and before that third inning I challenged them again and the lid kind of came off,” Rushing said. “We are such a better team when you’re aggressive, but what we really did a good job of today is not trying to do too much. Sometimes, we’ve gotten in the habit (namely with over-swinging and trying to hit long balls). Today, we were hitting balls up the middle and into the gaps.”
Garner had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Carson Tucker was 3-for-5 with two runs scored, while Carson Garner was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to help his cause as the Tigers’ starting pitcher. Jack Elmore also had a double to go with a 2-for-5 day with a run scored.
Marshall’s hitting was led by Alex Staples’ 3-for-4 day that included a double and run scored with Jase Driver going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Meanwhile, Carson Garner was putting together a gem on the mound, holding the Marshals in check for six innings with only one run. He tired in the seventh, though, and ended the day having surrendered three earned runs on seven hits.
Murray High now has a chance to put itself in position for a shot at the No. 1 seed in the district tournament if it can beat the Marshals in a return match set for Thursday in Murray.
