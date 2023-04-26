Cody Garner

Murray High's Cody Garner was the fireman for the Tigers on Tuesday as he got the game-ending strikeout to end a Marshall County comeback bid after it scored six times in the bottom of the seventh in the Tigers' 10-7 win at Draffenville. Garner also slugged a home run.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

DRAFFENVILLE — After sweeping Calloway County in a pair of wild contests last week, Marshall County seemed to be in good shape when it came to the 4th District baseball race.

Murray High, though, knew it would be getting its shot to do something about that with two games against the Marshals this week. The first of those was Tuesday in Draffenville.

Tags

Recommended for you