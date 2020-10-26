MURRAY — The 10th-ranked Murray Tigers’ attempt to beat the No. 2 Mayfield Cardinals for the first time in 27 years fell into the sloppy, wet at Ty Holland Stadium Friday night, when their two-point conversion pass to win the game in overtime fell incomplete. Murray’s Coach Keith Hodge called for a quick-out pass attempt from junior quarterback Rowdy Sokolowski, to go for the win. Instead of calling for an extra-point kick attempt to tie and force a second overtime, he played off the emotion of his players and the home crowd and made the call in a 21-20 loss.
“Hats off to (Mayfield), they made the play there, but the seniors looked at me and said ‘Coach, you’re gonna go for two! Let’s go for two!’” said Hodge. “So I’m going to trust my guys and I’m going to do what I think we need to do to win. We had a great opportunity to win the football game and it just didn’t happen. Mayfield made a great play there.”
Turnovers have been an Achilles’ heel for Murray all season long, with the Tigers committing three more Friday night. The night started with the visiting Cardinals capitalizing on a Tiger fumble at 6:31 in the opening quarter, deep in Murray territory. Three plays later, Mayfield was leading 7-0 on a 10-yard touchdown run.
Murray would answer five minutes later after a long drive down the muddy field and tie the score thanks to an 11-yard touchdown run by senior running back Brendan Dahncke. The home team scored again when senior running back Charvelle McCallister returned to his scoring form after missing the last two weeks, and ran the ball in from 15 yards out with 5:52 to go in the half, firing up the home crowd and giving Murray the 14-7 halftime lead and all the momentum.
McCallister was able to share the load on the night with Dahncke, but was frustrated by the Mayfield defense that kept all the Tiger ball-carriers from reaching the edge for most of the night and held him to his second-lowest rushing total of 65 yards on the ground. Dahncke had 55.
“They keyed on him and we knew they would,” Hodge said of McCallister. “Other guys have got to step up. I don’t think we blocked for him extremely well, but I also thought their defense played really well.”
That defense held the Tigers to a season-low 149 yards of total offense, of which only 11 yards came through the air, on a very windy night that played havoc with passes and kicks throughout the evening.
Murray’s defense was also stout, giving up only 211 yards to an explosive Mayfield offense. Junior lineman Devin Lee led the Tigers’ defensive efforts with seven tackles, three for a loss. Senior lineman Sebastian Lawrence, who just received an offer to continue his football career at Western Kentucky University, contributed seven tackles with two for loss. McCallister recorded an interception, his second on the season. Reminiscent of the end of last week’s game at Caldwell County, they held strong at the end of the first half by keeping Mayfield from scoring after the Cardinals had taken possession in the red zone with only 1:17 to go.
Mayfield scored first in the second half on a 39-yard touchdown run with 7:45 to go in the third, to tie the score at 14-14, and then ground the Tigers’ ability to move the ball into the muck for the rest of the game. The Cardinals forced Murray to punt four out of the next five possessions, with a Sokolowski interception being the only time they didn’t have to kick, denying the Tigers’ offense from crossing midfield the whole half.
The game went into overtime, a situation the Tigers had faced and conquered a week earlier in Princeton.
The Tigers won the coin flip to start the extra period and chose to play defense first, the common overtime strategy for most teams. Backed up to the 20-yard line, the Cardinals struck first on a touchdown pass on 3rd-and-10, just as it appeared the defense was about to hold. Murray then came right back for their extra turn and Sokolowski punched it in on the ground from six yards, setting up the final play.
After the game, Coach Hodge, as well as the rest of the coaching staff, were vehement in their praise for the tired, wet and disheartened kids, taking complete ownership of the outcome. Odds are this won’t be the last time they see the Cardinals, as they will be looming in the postseason.
The Tigers are scheduled to play The Crosstown Classic against the Calloway Lakers (3-2) next week, but with 27 games being cancelled due to COVID-19 implications across the Bluegrass on Friday night, it’s not exactly a sure thing. Itt is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Jack Rose Stadium next Friday night, Oct. 30.
