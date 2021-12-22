LOUISVILLE — The undefeated Murray High Tigers traveled to Louisville for the Collegiate Classic and came away unscathed with two wins, one over Louisville Collegiate via forfeit, and a big 73-39 win over Henderson County Tuesday afternoon.
Once again, junior guard Grant Whitaker paced the Tigers with 20 points, including eight in the first period to help Murray High jump out to a 12-3 lead and finish the opening stanza leading 19-8. The Tigers’ defense held Henderson to 3-of-9 shooting from the floor. Senior forward Trey Boggess had three of his 14 points in the game; the first of a perfect 2-for-2 from deep.
“We started the game very well today,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “I was pleased with our defensive intensity. Not having a game (Monday after Collegiate developed a COVID-19 issue) helped our guys come out sharp. Grant and Trey came out and were very aggressive on the offensive end to start us off.”
The Tigers did not let up much in the second quarter either, scoring 18 points to Henderson’s 12, in taking a commanding 37-20 lead into the locker room at the half.
The Tigers outscored Henderson 15-12 in the third quarter, as freshman Kobe Watson hit the second of four three-pointers in the game, as part of his 12 points, on 4-of-5 from behind the arc. Murray High closed out the third leading 52-32.
Watson hit two more triples and Boggess finished strong with seven points in the final period to put last year’s Region 2 Tournament semifinalist away.
For the rest of the scoring, sophomore forward Collin Wilson scored seven points, senior guard Caleb Wyatt had five, sophomore guard Drew May had five, senior guard Caleb Gill had four, sophomore forward Lincoln English had four points, seven rebounds and five assists, sophomore center Zavion Carman had two points and six rebounds.
“We knew Henderson was going to play zone and make us work for baskets,” said Curtis. “But our guys executed. Our bench guys came in and gave us a boost as well. We really shared the ball well today. As a coach, I’m proud of this team and look forward to continued growth from them.”
