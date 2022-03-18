LEXINGTON — Murray High stands only three wins away from a Kentucky high school boys state championship. Its next opponent has experience with raising a championship banner.
Warren Central of Region 4 won it all in 2004 and is in position to make a run for a second state title this year. Murray High and Warren Central square off tonight in the state quarterfinals at fabled Rupp Arena in Lexington. Tip-off is set for about 7:30.
Both teams advanced to this point with gutty wins on Thursday. First, it was the Dragons from the Bowling Green area (26-4) pulling what some considered to be an upset of traditional Louisville powerhouse Male with a 57-54 win in overtime. Then, the Tigers of Region 1 (26-6) simply out-toughed Lexington Henry Clay down the stretch, holding the Blue Devils to no made field goals in the final four minutes, while finding enough offense to take a 56-52 win.
Tiger guard Grant Whitaker was huge in the late stages of the game, scoring 14 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, with his biggest plays coming in a decisive fourth-quarter run that saw Murray High overcome a four-point deficit.
Forward Trey Boggess helped the Tigers start fast by scoring most of his 16 points in a first half that saw Murray High lead by as many as nine points before the Blue Devils (27-9) responded. Forward Collin Wilson also helped the Tigers to an 8-0 advantage in bench points with six.
The Dragons got past a Bulldogs team that entered Sweet 16 ranked second in the state, but a closer look at Warren Central's schedule shows that it was anything but a pushover. Warren Central won three out of four meetings this season with arch rival Bowling Green, a team that was seen by many as having state tourney ability. The Dragons also faced some very high-caliber competition in an event at Madison, Indiana that included a 77-73 loss to a very strong Indianapolis Arsenal Technical team.
Murray will rely on its defense, as it has all season. The Tigers entered the Sweet 16 as the No. 5 team in the commonwealth for fewest points allowed at 48.1 per game.
Tonight's game can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM and 1340 AM, who will carry all of the games that the Tigers play this weekend at Rupp.
