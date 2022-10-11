Jones pick 6

Murray High's Jeremiah Jones sets sail for the end zone after intercepting a pass Friday night against Ballard Memorial at Ty Holland Stadium.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Last year, the running-clock knockout became a factor for the Murray High football team during its first two Class 2A 1st District contests.

Make it two years in a row for that feat to be accomplished. First, the Tigers broke a three-game losing streak with a 49-0 win last week at Fort Campbell. Friday night, the Tigers recorded a 56-8 KO of Ballard Memorial that improved the Tigers to 2-0 in district play and 4-3 overall.