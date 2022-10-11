MURRAY — Last year, the running-clock knockout became a factor for the Murray High football team during its first two Class 2A 1st District contests.
Make it two years in a row for that feat to be accomplished. First, the Tigers broke a three-game losing streak with a 49-0 win last week at Fort Campbell. Friday night, the Tigers recorded a 56-8 KO of Ballard Memorial that improved the Tigers to 2-0 in district play and 4-3 overall.
“When we had the first team in there, we did pretty good,” said Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling, whose starters took care of business early, not allowing the Bombers (0-7, 0-2 in district play) to cross midfield, while building a 28-0 seconds into the second quarter as the Tigers took the opportunity to work on the passing game extensively.
“That’s something we work on every day and we do want to continue to work on that and incorporate into our gameplan when teams start to load the box on us.”
Murray High started this onslaught with a couple of solid drives offensively, the first ending with A-back Gage Sokolowski’s two-yard run and the second on quarterback Collin Wilson’s 17-yard sprint to the right side. Those had Murray High on top of the winless Bombers, 14-0, with 4:28 left in the first quarter.
Before the quarter was over, Sokolowski had his second scoring run, an eight yarder that pushed the lead to 20-0. Then, less than a minute into the second quarter, he added a three-yard burst for a 28-0 lead.
Then, Murray High’s defense began getting into the act as a quarterback hurry resulted in an errant pass and a 47-yard interception return for a score by Jeremiah Jones with 10:03 left and a 35-0 lead. Then, after an Isaiah Martin pick near midfield, Wilson avoided the rush and found a wide-open Kamden Hudspeth for a 21-yard touchdown strike that started the running clock with about eight minutes to go before halftime at 42-0.
Jones was not finished as he was moved to quarterback in the third quarter and finished that drive in style with a weaving 32-yard TD run that made the score 49-0 less than a minute into the second half.
“He’s a good-looking sophomore that has a lot of potential,” Bowling said of Jones.”People may get tired of seeing him the next couple of years, but if he buckles down and works really hard, you’re going to see a lot of good things from him.”
Ballard broke the shutout, though, in spectacular fashion as fullback Keaton Overstreet, believed to weigh 260 pounds, simply bulldozed his way 76 yards, shedding tacklers as he went, all the way to the end zone to make the score 49-8 with 5:34 left.
However, Murray High immediately responded as Xavier Biggers took the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for the final points of the night at 56-8.
