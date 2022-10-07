Murray QB pressure

Murray High defenders Xavier Biggers and Amarion Bomar (9) force Ballard Memorial quarterback Hunner Bealmear to throw the ball under pressure Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium. This pressure led to teammate Jeremiah Jones' 47-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Tigers won by knockout, 56-8.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Last year, the running-clock knockout became a way of life for the Murray High football team toward the middle of the season as it won two straight contests by taking that route.

 