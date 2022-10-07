MURRAY — Last year, the running-clock knockout became a way of life for the Murray High football team toward the middle of the season as it won two straight contests by taking that route.
That pattern is repeating itself again. Having taken a win in that fashion last week in its Class 2A 1st District opener at Fort Campbell, the Tigers made it two in a row with Friday night’s 56-8 KO of Ballard Memorial that improved the Tigers to 2-0 in district play and 4-3 overall.
Murray High started this onslaught with a couple of solid drives offensively, the first ending with A-back Gage Sokolowski’s two-yard run and the second on quarterback Collin Wilson’s 17-yard sprint to the right side. Those had Murray High on top of the winless Bombers, 14-0, with 4:28 left in the first quarter.
Before the quarter was over, Sokolowski had his second scoring run, an eight yarder that pushed the lead to 20-0. Then, less than a minute into the second quarter, he added a three-yard burst for a 28-0 lead.
Then, Murray High’s defense began getting into the act as a quarterback hurry resulted in an errant pass and a 47-yard interception return for a score by Jeremiah Jones with 10:03 left and a 35-0 lead. Then, after an Isaiah Martin pick near midfield, Wilson avoided the rush and found a wide-open Kamden Hudspeth for a 21-yard touchdown strike that started the running clock with about eight minutes to go before halftime at 42-0.
Jones was not finished as he was moved to quarterback in the third quarter and finished that drive in style with a weaving 32-yard TD run that made the score 49-0 less than a minute into the second half. Ballard broke the shutout, though, in spectacular fashion as fullback Keaton Overstreet, believed to push 250 pounds on the scale, simply bulldozed his way 76 yards, shedding tacklers as he went, all the way to the end zone to make the score 49-8 with 5:34 left.
However, Murray High immediately responded as Xavier Biggers took the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for the final points of the night at 56-8.
