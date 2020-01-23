MURRAY — The Tigers drew University Heights for their first game of the All A in Richmond. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. CST.
If the first meeting is any indicator the Tigers will have the leg up on the Blazers. The two teams met to start the year off when the Tigers hosted UHA and came away as the winners 89-77.
Grant Whitaker had a big night with 31 points, Charqwan McCallister and Trey Boggess each scored 14 in the game, and Gabe Taylor added 13.
Another notable performance for the Tigers was Darius Duffy’s 20 rebound night.
The only player that really seemed to give the Tigers any issues in the first meeting was KJ Crump who scored 36 points on 7-13 from the three-point line. DJ Quarles added 16 in the loss.
This time around the Tigers and Blazer, with some previous knowledge of each other, will have a game plan to try to take away the things they didn’t stop the first time around. The difference is that the Tigers get a boost from the return of Hunter Utley who was not available the first time around. He might be the difference in the opening game of the All-A.
With a win, the Tigers will face the winner of the matchup between Louisville Holy Cross and Metcalf County on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST.
