MURRAY —After Friday night’s 23-20 loss to Kentucky Class 2A 1st District football foe Caldwell County in Princeton, the Murray High Tigers find themselves behind the eight-ball in regard to playoff implications.
A win in the contest would have had the Tigers (4-4, 2-1) sitting at 3-0 in the district rankings, and tied with bitter rival Mayfield (8-0, 3-0), who comes to Ty Holland Stadium Friday night. More on that later.
Second-year Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling reflected on the defeat to Caldwell’s Tigers (3-6, 3-1) and said that the outcome hinged on some specific key plays late in the game.
On 2nd-and-24, Caldwell County sophomore quarterback Luke Parker put the hometown Tigers up 23-20 when he found sophomore receiver Gus Fox for a 56-yard touchdown pass with 9:18 remaining in the game. After Jayden Curtis blocked the point-after kick, Murray High remained within a field-goal of tying the game.
The visiting Tigers would then drive the field and, after 10 methodical running attempts, they would push the ball all the way to the Caldwell 48-yard line, only to be stymied on 4th-and-six, when junior running back Kainoa Olive was stopped one yard short of keeping the possible game-winning drive alive with 3:38 to go.
Murray High needed a big stop to get another shot and the much-aligned defensive front came through when it counted.
On 3rd-and-4, after rushing for an impressive 138 yards on night, Caldwell back Jamus Carneyhan was stuffed two yards short of the first down marker with 1:43 left, forcing Caldwell to punt the ball back to Murray High for one last chance, needing to drive 94 yards.
Bowling’s offense would quickly move the Tigers an impressive 67 yards in 1:27 down to the Caldwell 25-yard line setting up a field goal attempt to force overtime. This was a scenario eerily similar to an earlier loss at Trigg County, where Bowling elected to go for the win and not got for the kick and it backfired.
This time he relied on his special teams to pull out the big play, but a 42-yard field goal attempt missed with 11 seconds left, ending the Tigers’ two-game winning streak.
“Three plays,” said Bowling with obvious frustration in his voice. “I mean that’s the thing. I thought we played really well defensively against them all night long. Basically, they had three big plays on us that ended up hurting us. Sometimes that’s going to happen.
“I thought, offensively, we started the game real well, real sharp, looked clean. I thought at the end of the game, we went about 70 yards on the final drive to get us within field-goal range to give us a chance, and football is football. Those things happen, but we had some unlikely circumstances against us and I thought the guys played hard for the most part.”
Looking ahead to this Friday night’s matchup against Mayfield, Bowling spoke about the tremendous challenge of stopping a very balanced Cardinal offensive attack.
“They do a good job of spreading it around,” said Bowling. “Spreading the field and getting it to their athletes in space. Their running back is really good on the inside zone and outside zone stuff and they have a screen game. The quarterback does a good job on the zone reads and they’re a very talented team, well-deserving and well-coached.”
In his 24th season as the head man for the top-ranked team in the latest Associated Press Class 2A poll in Kentucky, Mayfield Head Coach Joe Morris will have his high-scoring offense coming into Ty Holland on fire, averaging 43.5 points per game and the Cardinals haven’t scored less than 49 points in a month and a half.
“Murray always concerns you because of how well they run the ball,” said Morris. “They run the triple option really well and the thing about it is nobody around here runs that and you’ve got to get ready for that in one week. Coach Bowling and the staff there do a great job controlling the football game and trying to stay in the game and we’ve had trouble with it and we’ll have trouble again.”
When facing a juggernaut of an opponent as a heavy underdog, Bowling alluded to what he tells his teams in these kinds of opportunities.
“The main thing is it’s not going to be an easy road,” said Bowling. “Nobody’s going to tell you it is. It’s going to be tough, but if everybody pulls together and does their part, even then it’s going to be very tough, but it can happen.”
And Bowling has that tough happen. In his first game as the Tiger coach, he led Murray to a thrilling 25-21 win at War Memorial Stadium last season in their first match up before falling in a less-than-thrilling playoff rematch and 55-6 setback just three weeks later.
“I think it was a circumstantial thing last year,” said Bowling. “With (senior running back) Gage (Sokolowski) getting quarantined on Wednesday night before the game on Friday and that put a damper on their spirits because he was an instrumental part in the win in the first game against them. That kind of took the wind out of our sails last year, but they played really well and they were ready for us. It’s hard to beat a really good team twice and that plays into it in that second game.”
The Tiger will have the homefield advantage Friday night but could be shorthanded headed into the game, possibly missing their two-leading rushers in Sokolowski and junior leading-rusher Xavier Biggers and their over 1100 yards on the ground.
“We’re beat up, banged up, and struggling in the end right now,” said Bowling. “The odds are against us again. But you’ve got to go to work and next man up and you’ve got to play the game and see what happens.”
