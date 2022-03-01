MURRAY – When the 2022 Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament kicks off for Murray High tonight at the CFSB Center, the 24th-ranked Tigers will find themselves with a choice.
They can either continue their late-season slide, which includes losing three of their last six games in the regular season, or they can revert back to their dominating ways before the calendar turned February and march themselves into the Kentucky Sweet 16.
But first things first.
The road to a regional crown and a first trip back to Lexington since 2015-16 starts with an important rematch for the Tigers (22-6). On Jan. 3, the Graves County Eagles (15-14) landed in Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court and left the Tigers with their first mark in the loss column from a team in the Bluegrass State this season. Graves escaped with a 64-63 victory in overtime on the strength of Eagles’ senior guard Drew Thompson’s 29 points.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to play in the regional tournament,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “Graves is a good team and they are very well coached. They have a very dynamic scorer in Drew Thompson that will lead the way for them. Lukas Pigg and Markus Isaiah will be tough to defend, as well. They have had some young players step up for them late in the season.
“We have to be the aggressor and play our style of basketball. In our losses, I felt we played to the other team’s strengths and can’t afford to do that (tonight). Getting to the regional tournament is good, but we want to play well enough to win games.”
On paper, the Tigers should be the favorite. The Eagles’ second-leading scorer, Mason Grant, transferred midseason to the Tigers. The senior guard averaged 10.5 points-per-game for the Eagles and was good for 15 points in the first matchup between the teams before joining the Tigers. Grant has averaged 6.0 ppg since his arrival in Murray.
Grant gives added depth, not only to the Murray bench, but also to the storyline coming into the game, as he looks to perform well against his former team, who, at the same time, will be looking to shut him down.
The Tigers will be led in scoring by junior guard Grant Whitaker and his team-high 17.5 ppg, and by senior forward Trey Boggess and his 13.5 ppg and his 40.0% 3-point field goal percentage.
Two other newcomers for the Tigers, senior guard Caleb Gill and freshman guard Kobe Watson, will bolster the Murray High offense from deep as they are both shoot more than 46 percent.
The paint in the CFSB Center will be manned by a pair of hard-working sophomores for the Tigers, starting with Lincoln English and his almost double-double averages, at 9.2 ppg and 7.5 rebounds per game on 66.7 percent shooting from the floor. Athletic Zavion Carman gives the Tigers height down low — at 6-5— with his 5.4 ppg and 5.6 rpg.
Senior guards Collin Wilson and Caleb Wyatt, along with sophomore point Drew May, will provide the depth for the Tiger backcourt, but will need to produce offensively if the Tigers want a greater chance to escape the region this season.
