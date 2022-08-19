MURRAY — Murray High's offense came to life in the final two quarters with four touchdowns in winning its 2022 football season opener by a 34-27 score against Crittenden County tonight at Ty Holland Stadium.
Murray High led 7-0 at halftime on B back Kainoa Olive's three-yard scoring run with 7:51 left in the second quarter.
Then, the Tiger offense found its stride as quarterback Collin Wilson found receiver Kamden Hudspeth for 67 yards and a touchdown on the second play of the third quarter to increase the lead to 14-0. Then, after Rockets quarterback Micah Newcom found receiver Preston Morgeson on a 48-yard TD strike to cut the lead to 14-6, B back Xavier Biggers countered that score with a 44-yard TD run of his own to increase the lead to 21-6 with 6:03 still left in the third quarter.
However, the Rockets were not making this easy as Briley Berry found running room up the middle and jetted 57 yards for his own score with 5:35 still left in the third to trim the lead back to 21-14.
However, Murray High answered as Biggers concluded a time-consuming drive with a five-yard touchdown run to push the lead back to 28-14 with less than 10 minutes left in the game. Morgeson, though, capped a quick drive with a one-yard dive with less than 6:30 left to again cut the lead to seven points at 28-21.
The Tigers once again went to the ground and worked the clock as A back Jayden Curtis scored on a 14-yard run up the middle with 51 seconds left and appeared to put the game away. However, Crittenden was not ready to surrender, as Newcom found receiver Gatten Travis for 48 yards and a touchdown with only 10 seconds left. However, Crittenden's attempt at an onside kick failed, allowing the Tigers to finally run out the clock.
Biggers ended with 112 yards on 12 carries and a score, while Wilson finished with 86 yards through the air, hitting on two of his four attempts. Newcom had a big night for Crittenden, going 11-of-19 for 224 yards and two scores.
