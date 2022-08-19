Flying tiger

Murray High quarterback Collin Wilson flies over Crittenden County tacklers Preston Morgeson (17) and Seth Guess (1) as he carries the ball for a solid gain Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Murray High's offense came to life in the final two quarters with four touchdowns in winning its 2022 football season opener by a 34-27 score against Crittenden County tonight at Ty Holland Stadium.

Murray High led 7-0 at halftime on B back Kainoa Olive's three-yard scoring run with 7:51 left in the second quarter.