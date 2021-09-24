MURRAY — Murray High jumped to a big early and made it hold Friday night as the Tigers moved to 4-1 on the season with a 56-32 win over Christian County at Ty Holland Stadium in Murray.
Things were even early as the teams traded touchdowns in the opening part of the first quarter. Murray High started the scoring on a 14-yard run by B-back Kainoa Olive but that was immediately answered by a 24-yard scoring burst by Christian runner
Jalen Peters to tie the score at 7-7.
Murray High, though, would score the next four touchdowns unanswered with Olive getting a 12-yard run with about five minutes left in the opening quarter, followed by 54-yard scoring run by B-back Xavier Biggers with over a minute still left in the first, then a 22-yard quarterback keeper from Rowdy Sokolowski with about eight minutes left before halftime.
The Colonels would respond with a 12-yard scoring pass from quarterback Jordan Miles to tight end Jerry Foster to cut the lead in half before Olive's five-yard run gave him a hat trick just before the halftime buzzer and gave his team a 35-14 lead.
Christian started the third quarter by driving to a score in the form of a Xzavier Quarles one-yard run to cut the lead to 15 points but Sokolowski would find the end zone from six yards out to stretch the lead back to 42-20. Miles'32-yard run again cut the lead to a manageable margin but Sokolowski would join Oiive with a three-TD night by dashing 46 yards to the end zone to up the lead to 49-26 in the waning seconds of the third quarter.
A-back Gage Sokolowski then ended the Tigers' scoring with a one-yard run that followed a Miles 24-yard run early in the fourth frame.
