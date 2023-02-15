PADUCAH — There have been a few times this season that the proverbial “biggest game in Region 1’ has been played.
The real McCoy happened Tuesday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena near Paducah. It was the rematch of last year’s region title matchup between defending champion Murray High and the host team, McCracken County, who had won the previous two titles. And it lived up to billing.
These two titans engaged in a battle that was as taxing mentally as it was physically. In the end, Murray High was tougher, making the big plays down the stretch to beat the Mustangs, 44-41, and turn the tide as far as dropping regular-season matchups to them.
“That’s what we talked about before this game. The last two years, we’ve been real close to beating them (losing in overtime two years ago at Paducah, then losing the lead in the final two minutes last year at Murray) in regular season. I mean, these last few games between Murray High (which has now won 13 of its last 14 games to move to 19-8) and McCracken (24-6) have been classics for the people who have been watching those games,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis, whose players stood tall at the most crucial times.
After a jumper from McCracken forward Ian Hart put the Mustangs up 38-37 about midway through the final quarter, Murray High guard Collin Wilson answered with a huge 3-pointer that put the Tigers up by two points. Then, forward Lincoln English powered his way to a short basket and a 42-38 lead with 2:20 left.
However, this one was far from over and Mustangs guard Carson Purvis showed why as he nailed his fourth trey of the game to pull the Mustangs within a point. After a missed free throw by Murray High and a missed shot at the other end, the Tigers, benefiting from McCracken having numerous fouls to give, were able to run the clock down under 10 seconds, setting the stage for Wilson to bury two huge charity tosses for what became the final margin of victory.
McCracken did have one final possession but could not get desperation 3-point attempts to fall.
Things were looking bleak for the Tigers earlier as McCracken, sparked by Purvis’ three bombs, took a 26-16 lead in the second quarter after the two teams had played to an 11-11 tie in the opening eight minutes. However, this is where the Tigers’ staple, tough defense, began coming to the forefront as they would hold McCracken to only two more points the final three minutes before halftime, allowing Murray High to trim the lead to 28-22.
“In the second quarter, they made some shots to build the lead, but once we started getting stops and scoring the ball, that set us up in good position for the third and fourth quarters,” Curtis said.
Murray High owned the third quarter, holding the Mustangs to only two points and when guard Drew May hit his third bomb of the night in the closing seconds of the that quarter, the Tigers suddenly had a 31-30 lead to take to the final eight minutes. From there, Curtis said it was a matter of his team having the toughness and experience to thrive in the pressure of this most anticipated battle in western Kentucky.
“It’s huge because, with late-game situations, we know how to execute down the stretch,” Curtis said, specifically pointing to May and Wilson. “Those are guys that played for us last year on a region championship team, so they’ve been in big games.
“For our guys, it’s habit now.”
Murray High guard Grant Whitaker, injured the first three months of the season, continued to show why his return has been so important as he led the Tigers with 16 points and he was backed by May’s 15. Wilson ended with seven, while forward Zavion Carman had four and English’s fourth-quarter bucket accounted for his only points of the game.
Purvis led all scorers with 19 points, while Hart and forward Jack McCune both had 10 for the Mustangs.
