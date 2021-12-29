PRINCETON — In their second game of the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, the Murray High Tigers remained undefeated on the season with a dominating 74-50 performance against the Arlington (Tennessee) Tigers.
Led by junior guard Grant Whitaker’s 17 points and senior forward Trey Boggess’ 15, Murray High (10-0) took control early and never looked back in Tuesday morning’s game in the CAB Gym at Caldwell County High School.
Murray High was ahead 15-11 after the end of the first quarter, thanks to seven early points from Whitaker and 60% shooting from the floor. That lead ballooned to 17 points — 39-22 — by halftime, even with Whitaker resting on the bench as Boggess had 10 of his points and forward Lincoln English scored six and grabbed three rebounds and blocked two shots in the second quarter.
The Tigers did not let up in the third, outscoring Arlington 18-7, with eight more points from Whitaker and four from English in that frame. Arlington outscored Murray High 21-17 in the final period, but it was too late as Murray High ran away with the victory, thanks to great ball movement and quick, unselfish passing at the right times. The Tigers finished with 13 assists in the game, led by sophomore Drew May’s four feeds in the game, to go along with his eight points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting day.
The steady English nearly recorded a double-double with 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Sharp-shooting freshman Kobe Watson contributed 11 points, on 3-for-5 form behind the 3-point line and grabbed three boards himself. Sophomore Zavion Carman had four points and four rebounds, while seniors Caleb Gill and Caleb Wyatt each had two points, and sophomore Collin Wilson had two.
“We played a balanced game this morning,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “A 15-11 first quarter, then we picked up our defensive intensity and started to put together a scoring run. Our defense allowed us to outscore them 24-11 in the second. We knew Arlington had some guys that could score a lot of points so we wanted to make them work for every basket. We have been able to play a few different styles this season and that will help us be a better team.”
