Wilson handoff Curtis

Murray High quarterback Collin Wilson (8) prepares to hand the ball to A-Back Jayden Curtis a few weeks ago against Caldwell County at Princeton. Wilson had two scoring runs, including the game winner on a 40-yard sprint in the fourth quarter as the Tigers defeated Butler County, 27-21, in Morgantown.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium.

That score ruined a furious comeback by the host Bears. They had trailed 21-7.