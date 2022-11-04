MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium.
That score ruined a furious comeback by the host Bears. They had trailed 21-7.
Murray High (6-5) opened the scoring as Sokolowski's one-yard run followed a Phalon Richardson return of a Bears fumble with about seven minutes left in the opening quarter. However, Butler (8-3) was known for a strong running game and answered immediately with running back Colton Dunnells getting a one-yard run that put the Bears up 7-6 with 3:48 still left in the first stanza.
Murray High returned the favor as B-back Xavier Biggers rounded the left edge and jetted 40 yards to the end zone to put the Tigers back up, 14-7, in the final minute of the first quarter. Then, after an Isaiah Martin pass interception gave the ball back to the Tigers, Wilson's short scoring run upped the lead to 21-7 with 2:53 left in the second quarter.
Butler, though, was not finished as the Bears scored early in the third quarter to cut the lead to 21-14, then took advantage of a mistake on the ensuing kickoff to score again and tie the game at 21-21 with about seven minutes still left in the third quarter.
However, it was the Tigers putting together a crucial drive that included a crucial conversion on 4th-and-1 near midfield that led to Wilson's long scoring jaunt that proved to be the eventual game-winning score. The Tigers' defense then preserved the win by stuffing Dunnells on a 4th-and-short situation in Murray High territory.
The win give the Tigers another shot at the state's top-ranked 2A team, Mayfield, who defeated Todd County Central Friday night in the Cardinals' playoff opener. Murray High will be looking to avenge a 42-10 loss to Mayfield a few weeks ago at Ty Holland Stadium.
