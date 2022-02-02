BRIENSBURG — For much of Tuesday evening, Murray High’s boys showed few signs of any after-effects from participating last weekend in the Kentucky All “A” Classic State Basketball Tournament.
The Tigers built as much as a 30-point lead in the third quarter but the host Eagles showed they were not finished. Down 28 points at the end of the third quarter, CFS managed to make a furious rally that actually cut the lead to below 10 points before the Tigers righted the ship enough to emerge with a 70-57 win in Briensburg.
The Tigers (18-3) remained unbeaten in 4th District play, moving to 4-0 in district play with Friday’s highly-anticipated contest with Calloway County in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic now on the immediate horizon. That game is set for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Friday at Jeffrey Gymnasium.
As for Tuesday’s proceedings, Murray High started a bit slow before getting its game into high gear. After trailing 8-7, the Tigers led 22-12 at the end of the opening quarter and extended that edge to 38-21 by halftime. That lead would be 56-28 at the end of the third quarter before the Eagles (9-12), still playing their starters, made a run against the Tiger reserves that cut the lead to only 65-56 with more than two minutes left. The Tiger starters returned to the game and restored order.
Guard Grant Whitaker and forward Trey Boggess both had 16 points to pace Murray High. It was CFS guard Andrew Dunning leading all scorers with 27 points, backed by Isaac Hovekamp’s 12 and Luke Griggs 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.