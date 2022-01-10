MARION— After a late-week winter weather system left western Kentucky covered in snow, Murray High’s boys basketball team was resigned to having no games to play during the weekend.
Then, everything changed on Friday when the Tigers received an invitation to the Western Kentucky Showcase at Crittenden County High School. They accepted, then took advantage of the opportunity by slugging their way to a 71-65 win Saturday night over always-strong Madisonville-North Hopkins.
“We had lost our last two games (to Robert E. Lee of Montgomery, Alabama and at home to Graves County) by a combined three points, so it was good to get this win,” said Murray High Head Coach Dior Curtis.
Murray High (11-2) led 36-26 at halftime, but the Maroons (11-4) responded in the third quarter to outscore the Tigers 19-11 and cut the lead to only two points. However, it was the Tigers demonstrating strength down the stretch. Murray High was 20-of-24 from the free-throw on the night and the majority of those came in the crucial final quarter.
Guard Grant Whitaker led the Tigers with 21 points, while forward Trey Boggess had 15 and forward Lincoln English scored 12.
