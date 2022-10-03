Tigers beat Fort Campbell

Murray High lineman Ben Davis (57) tackles a Fort Campbell ball carrier in the Tigers’ 49-0 victory Friday night. The junior had 3.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, and was 7-for-7 on extra point attempts.

 Photo provided

FORT CAMPBELL —On the heels of a three-game slide, the Murray High Tigers traveled to Fort Campbell Friday night trying to turn around their season and get back to their winning ways and did so in an impressive 49-0 fashion with a stout defensive effort against an improved Falcon team.

The Tigers (3-3) won their sixth game in a row over the Falcons (2-4), on the back of four touchdowns by junior B-back Xavier Biggers (two rushing, two receiving), three touchdown passes from junior quarterback Collin Wilson and 104 rushing yards and a score from senior A-back Gage Sokolowski.