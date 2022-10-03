FORT CAMPBELL —On the heels of a three-game slide, the Murray High Tigers traveled to Fort Campbell Friday night trying to turn around their season and get back to their winning ways and did so in an impressive 49-0 fashion with a stout defensive effort against an improved Falcon team.
The Tigers (3-3) won their sixth game in a row over the Falcons (2-4), on the back of four touchdowns by junior B-back Xavier Biggers (two rushing, two receiving), three touchdown passes from junior quarterback Collin Wilson and 104 rushing yards and a score from senior A-back Gage Sokolowski.
The offense struck quickly on a 24-yard pass from Wilson to Biggers just 55 seconds into the game, then again three minutes later when junior B-back Kainoa Olive ran for a 21-yard score. Biggers would get his second score of the opening period on a 14-yard run to push the Murray High lead to 21-0.
A 45-yard touchdown run for Sokolowski with 10:58 left in the second quarter put the Tigers up 28-0 and the rout was on at that point. Ironically, the only real Falcon offensive threat came from the Murray High defense, as penalties gave the Falcons four of their six first downs in the half and 120 yards on 10 penalties total in the game.
The second half didn’t fare much better for the Falcons, as the Tigers only gave up 48 total yards in the and forced a running clock halfway through the third quarter.
Murray High would tack on touchdowns from Biggers (an 11-yard run) and a Wilson-to-Biggers touchdown connection from 10-yards, followed by another Wilson scoring strike to junior wide receiver Kamden Hudspeth from 23 yards away.
Wilson was 3-of-9 passing, with all of his completions ending in touchdowns. Season-leading rusher Biggers finished with 77 yards on the ground and Olive added 72, as well.
The struggling Tiger defense seemed to turn the page this week, as they tackled the Falcons 13 times in the backfield, led by four tackles-for-loss by senior linebacker Jayden Curtis and another 3.5 TFLs for junior lineman Ben Davis. Three Tiger freshman defenders wreaked havoc as well, as linebacker Simon Rickman and defensive back Amarion Bomar each had two TFLs and Isaiah Martin had one TFL and added an interception.
“I’m proud of the defense,” said Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling. “We held them to under 70 yards of total offense, forced a few turnovers that the offense capitalized on. Offensively, we looked better. We moved the ball consistently, along with a few big plays. Penalties are still a problem to be worked out in order to win in big games. Special teams were solid. Overall, good effort, but we will have to continue to get better as we move forward in region play.”
Davis was also perfect on PATs, putting the ball between the uprights successfully after all seven Murray touchdowns.
The Tigers have owned the Falcons during the winning streak against them, outscoring them 283-57, dating back to 2010.
