MURRAY — A red-hot Murray High Tigers’ team scorched Christian Fellowship, 101-61, Tuesday night as they set the nets ablaze inside Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in their opening-round game of the 2023 Kentucky All “A” Classic Regional Tournament. 

Three-time defending champion Murray High (9-7) was led by sophomore guard Kobe Watson’s 20 points on 5-for-9 shooting from deep, but the Tiger reserves stole the show as they wowed the crowd as well, never letting up on the visiting Eagles (4-8), to help the Tigers win their fourth game in a row.