MURRAY — A red-hot Murray High Tigers’ team scorched Christian Fellowship, 101-61, Tuesday night as they set the nets ablaze inside Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in their opening-round game of the 2023 Kentucky All “A” Classic Regional Tournament.
Three-time defending champion Murray High (9-7) was led by sophomore guard Kobe Watson’s 20 points on 5-for-9 shooting from deep, but the Tiger reserves stole the show as they wowed the crowd as well, never letting up on the visiting Eagles (4-8), to help the Tigers win their fourth game in a row.
Christian Fellowship was clearly outmatched physically, but their hustle and scrappiness kept them in the game early, as Murray High took the first quarter 25-15. However, the Tigers were not quite warmed up from behind the 3-point arc just yet, as they were 0-for-8 in the period.
The second quarter is when the fun started for the home crowd, however.
Head Coach Dior Curtis flipped a switch and his Tigers began finding the range, going 7-for-8 this time behind the 3-point line, led by a perfect 4-for-4 from Watson and 2-for-2 from junior guard Drew May, with sophomore Jeremiah Jones adding another for an exclamation point.
The outside shooting display from Murray High completely squashed any hopes CFS had of staying close as the Tigers outscored the Eagles, 37-14 in the quarter, and took a 62-29 lead to the halftime break.
A 20-13 advantage in the third period pushed the Tiger lead to 40 points, at 82-42, but the Eagles were able to match the Tigers in the final segment, 19-19.
Curtis went deep down his bench for the majority of the second half, letting his starters rest and watching the future of Murray High Tiger basketball unfold on the court to the thrill of the fans.
Those reserves responded as freshmen forward Aiden Armstrong was blocking shots and guard Maddox Mitchell was draining 3-pointers, while eighth grader Harris Moore continued to make his all-over-the-court presence known.
Twelve different Tigers recorded points in the game. Besides Watson, May had 13 points, while Mitchell, Jones and seniors Kameron Murphy and Collin Wilson each had nine.
Junior center Zavion Carman had eight points, junior forward Lincoln English managed six, along with Armstrong and Moore, sophomore forward Jimmy Kjellberg had four points and junior guard Miles Mitchell had two.
Friday night, Murray High will face the winner of the Carlisle County-St. Mary matchup in the All “A” Region 1 semifinals at Mayfield.
