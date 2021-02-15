MURRAY – An all-round impressive team performance on both ends of the floor facilitated a dominating win for the Murray High Tigers over the Carlisle County Comets 75-34 on Senior Night in Taylor Gymnasium Saturday.
Led by sophomore guard Grant Whitaker’s 21 points and the Tigers’ defense holding Carlisle’s leading-scorer, junior guard Garrett Hayden, to only 10 points, the Tigers (8-5) had no problem with the Comets (also 8-5).
The Tigers’ two-game losing skid was ended in quick and efficient fashion. Murray High trailed 3-2 early, then took a 5-3 lead on consecutive 3-pointers from senior guard Gabe Taylor and junior forward Trey Boggess and never trailed again. Murray High led 22-13 after one quarter and outscored the Comets by 4 points in an explosive second quarter to take a 44-21 lead into halftime.
The Tigers extended the lead to 31 points at the end of the third quarter and only allowed two points in the final period.
Boggess scored 19 points with four rebounds and five assists. Taylor finished with 11 points on 3-for-4 from deep and junior point guard Charqwan McCallister was just shy of a triple-double with seven points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Sophomore forward Lincoln English had five points. Four points apiece were contributed by senior Dijon Miles, sophomore Colin Wilson and freshman Zavion Carman.
“I feel like the guys played well defensively,” said Tiger Head Coach Dior Curtis. “We did a bunch of good things tonight. We held their big two, (Blake) Elder and Hayden, to probably their season lows tonight as we defended well. We made some shots tonight and that was really important for us.”
This week is a big one for the Tigers, as they are scheduled to hit the road to Richmond for the All “A” State Tournament on Wednesday morning. Their first-round opponent will be Lexington Christian in a game scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
